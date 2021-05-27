Balanced Fund 16385.81 + .92 + 1.61 + 8.45 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2395.94 – .39 + .27 – 2.93 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16385.81 + .92 + 1.61 + 8.45

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2395.94 – .39 + .27 – 2.93

Emerging Markets 472.19 + .58 + 2.06 + 7.30

Equity Income Fund 16463.05 + .22 + .59 + 14.98

GNMA 782.86 – .17 – .14 – .67

General Municipal Debt 1522.78 + .29 + 1.86

Gold Fund 433.83 – .45 – .49 + 5.91

High Current Yield 2531.81 + .30 + 2.82

High Yield Municipal 729.33 + .01 + .35 + 3.74

International Fund 2493.50 + .28 + 1.15 + 10.03

Science and Technology Fund 5238.85 + 1.04 + 2.98 + 8.50

Short Investment Grade 390.88 – .06 + .01 + .38

Short Municipal 193.22 – .03 + .01 + .23

US Government 730.35 + 1.07 + 1.40 – 1.61

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.