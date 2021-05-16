AP Top Political News at 10:12 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike Refugees arriving in…

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike Refugees arriving in US unlikely to exceed cap set by Trump As GOP restricts voting, Democrats move to expand access Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science Virginia GOP nominee’s independence from Trump up for debate Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.