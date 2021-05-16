CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:12 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike

Refugees arriving in US unlikely to exceed cap set by Trump

As GOP restricts voting, Democrats move to expand access

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash

Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday

Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

Virginia GOP nominee’s independence from Trump up for debate

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

NARA calls in DoD to help resolve its backlog of veteran records requests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up