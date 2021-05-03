AP Top Political News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Whose ‘Big Lie’? Trump’s proclamation a new GOP litmus test

Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy

US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

AP-NORC poll: Government should help Americans age at home

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

Biden promotes education spending at stops in Virginia

Idaho intern reported rape, faced ‘overwhelming’ harassment

AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates how many Americans immunized

Over Thomas dissent, high court rejects West Point case

