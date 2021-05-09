CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:07 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ imperils Republicans who don’t embrace it

House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job

Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement

Stefanik’s political evolution mirrors story of today’s GOP

Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang

Pierre ‘Pete’ du Pont IV dies; ran for president in 1988

With civil rights charges, Justice Dept. signals priorities

Election officials face fines, charges in GOP voting laws

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

In a small New Hampshire town, the 2020 election still rages

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

White House mandates new set of cyber initiatives

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up