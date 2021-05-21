MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:39 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden to host George Floyd’s family at White House

Biden, South Korea’s Moon ‘deeply concerned’ about NKorea

Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors

In Virginia, Trump’s election lies look like a GOP liability

AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S.

Removal of Confederate names could affect hundreds of sites

Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to high court

Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran

Cooks, nurses guard inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Air Force report shows high unmet demand for child care

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

OIG investigations face challenge of both too little and too much data

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up