AP Top Political News at 9:39 p.m. EDT

Biden to host George Floyd’s family at White House Biden, South Korea’s Moon ‘deeply concerned’ about NKorea Epstein guards to…

Biden to host George Floyd’s family at White House

Biden, South Korea’s Moon ‘deeply concerned’ about NKorea

Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors

In Virginia, Trump’s election lies look like a GOP liability

AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S.

Removal of Confederate names could affect hundreds of sites

Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to high court

Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran

Cooks, nurses guard inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.