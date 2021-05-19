CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top Political News at 10:25 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be a better deal

Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber

Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

US spares ally Germany in sanctions for Nord Stream pipeline

Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion suit over election claims

House rebukes spa attacks as reminder of anti-Asian violence

