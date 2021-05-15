15 Top All-Inclusive Family Resorts in the U.S.

Spend quality time with your family at one of these all-inclusive resorts. From rustic mountaintop cabins to luxurious oceanfront accommodations,…

From rustic mountaintop cabins to luxurious oceanfront accommodations, all-inclusive resorts that will delight your whole family are scattered across the U.S. Wherever your next family vacation takes you, consider staying at a property where your room rate covers the essentials, such as meals and lodging. To help, U.S. News compiled a list of the top all-inclusive family resorts in the country so you can focus on cultivating lasting memories with the people that matter most. (Note: Some of the amenities may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and temporary closures of some facilities. Check with the official resort website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa: Dubois, Wyoming

Located near Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming, Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa’s room rates include seasonal activities designed to take advantage of the state’s expansive offerings. Summer means horseback riding, canoeing, hiking and fishing, while winter ushers in opportunities for snowshoeing, snowmobiling and ice fishing. Rates also include three meals a day, with staples like eggs and waffles for breakfast, and sandwiches and salads for lunch. Dinner deviates a bit toward a more luxurious selection of seafood, beef, game and poultry entrees, plus appetizers and desserts. Families can pick between lodge rooms and log cabins during their stay at Brooks Lake, and all accommodations sport lots of lumber and rustic decorative elements like wood-paneled walls and lodgepole pine beds. Lodge rooms include modern perks like Wi-Fi access, while log cabins supplement these techy perks with authentic touches like kettle stoves and clawfoot tubs.

Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake: South Casco, Maine

Located in southern Maine and about 25 miles northwest of Portland, Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake continues its more than centurylong tradition of welcoming families for a weekend of relaxation and bonding. Rates at Migis Lodge cover lodging, three daily meals and an assortment of activities. Programming for children includes the Migis Kids’ Camp for little ones ages 4 through 6 and an Adventure Camp for youngsters 7 and older, plus supervised evening programs for when parents want a few hours to themselves. As for accommodations, families can opt to stay in the main building or one of 35 cottages. All digs come with fireplaces and balconies or elevated porches, plus Wi-Fi access, flat-screen TVs and handmade quilts.

The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island: St. Simons Island, Georgia

A private barrier island off the coast of Georgia, Little St. Simons Island and its charming lodge provide a luxurious, all-inclusive retreat that emphasizes conservation and living harmoniously with the wilderness. At mealtimes, you’ll enjoy regionally sourced meals (which the room rate covers) and hear about available naturalist-led activities. The resort allows for flexible family sizes, and visitors can rent individual rooms, cottages or the full island, which accommodates 32 guests at maximum capacity. Lodging aims to be rustic and cozy with fireplaces, hardwood floors and taxidermic animals, providing an ambiance that complements Little St. Simons Island’s assortment of naturalist-led activities. Families can spend the day birding, fishing, boating or lounging on the 7-mile-long beach. Kids 7 and older are welcome year-round, while families traveling with children between 3 and 6 can visit the lodge from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The property prices room rates on double occupancy, with each additional guest incurring a $200 nightly fee or a $100 nightly fee for children younger than 12.

Blackberry Farm: Walland, Tennessee

A luxury property nestled in the foothills of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm stands out for its excellent cuisine, setting and activities, which enchant visitors of all ages. All room rates include daily made-to-order breakfast and lunch dishes, and James Beard Award-winning multicourse meals or seasonal menus for dinner. (The Barn, Blackberry Farm’s fine dining restaurant, is reserved for guests 10 and older, though other dining options are available.) Blackberry Farm provides a unique roster of family-friendly activities called the Adventure Series, which features itineraries like stream exploration, geocaching, archery and canoeing. Kids-only programming is also available — children can participate in Camp Blackberry (ages 4 and older) or Blackberry Youth Discovery (ages 10 and older). These camps encourage creativity through exploration and hands-on activities, such as painting, ceramics and canoeing, and allow older guests to take advantage of Blackberry Farm’s additional offerings. Children younger than 4 stay for free at Blackberry Farm, while children 4 and older incur an additional $250 nightly charge.

Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Company: Tombstone, Arizona

Designed to feel like an Old West town, Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Company is equipped with all the trappings needed to let your family live out their Wild West fantasies. The property prides itself on its immersive characteristics, including the ranch’s 18 rooms, which line the street and are individually styled to look like locations within a typical Old West town, such as a post office, a blacksmith’s workshop and a jail. While children enjoy the authentic feel, adults appreciate the modern amenities like TVs and Wi-Fi access. Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Company’s all-inclusive package includes horseback riding, archery, evening entertainment, a shuttle to Tombstone, Arizona, and three meals daily at Schieffelin’s Restaurant, which serves Western-style dishes like trout and steak. Finally, the ranch offers a swimming pool and a hot tub, while cattle work and riding lessons are available for an extra charge.

Chula Vista Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Chula Vista Resort differentiates itself from other properties in the “Water Park Capital of the World” by offering a relatively affordable all-inclusive package that starts at $181 per person, per night. The resort also offers the assortment of amenities travelers expect when visiting Wisconsin Dells, including 200,000 square feet of water parks (indoor and outdoor) and adult-friendly attractions like a spa and an 18-hole golf course. Children will appreciate Chula Vista Resort’s kids activity center and its miniature golf course. The resort’s selection of casual eateries serving favorites like pizza and hamburgers is sure to please picky eaters, while the chophouse is great for special occasions. Accommodations include rooms, suites, condos and vacation rentals, so families of varying sizes can find the perfect fit.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge: Lake Buena Vista, Florida

You’d be forgiven for feeling confused upon entering Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. With rustic touches culminating in an artificial geyser, the Florida resort seems ripped out of the landscape of America’s Northwest. The resort’s geyser is the centerpiece of Geyser Point Bar & Grill, which is a quick-service restaurant that many of Walt Disney World Resort‘s dining plans cover. (Disney World offers various dining plans that provide meal credits at different types of restaurants; visitors can purchase plans individually or as part of a vacation package.) Additional amenities at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge include two pool areas, a large arcade, campfire activities and a complimentary water taxi to get to and from the Magic Kingdom. The refurbished Disney’s Wilderness Lodge reopens on June 6, 2021.

The Broadmoor’s Cloud Camp: Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Broadmoor’s Cloud Camp sits 3,000 feet above the storied resort and offers families an all-inclusive option with a heavy outdoors slant. The massive Colorado Springs resort tops most awards lists, though Cloud Camp distinguishes itself from the larger property by providing all-inclusive options and a variety of activities for guests to enjoy. For example, visitors choose between a Cadillac Escalade, a mule or a three-hour hike to reach the camp. Activities available at Cloud Camp appeal to children and adults alike, with options like mule rides, archery and scenic hikes, plus board games and crafts. Guests stay in luxurious cabins overlooking Pikes Peak, and the resort serves meals in Cloud Camp’s bespoke communal dining room or on its wraparound patio. Lodgers also receive access to The Broadmoor’s vast amenities, which include pools, tennis courts, golf courses and more (but keep in mind that some activities may incur an additional fee).

The Don CeSar: St. Pete Beach, Florida

Nicknamed the Pink Palace of St. Pete Beach for its distinctive coral-colored exterior, The Don CeSar treats traveling families to accommodations overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Though the resort is not an all-inclusive, it does offer packages that include dining credits, cover the property’s resort fee and more. Accommodations at The Don CeSar continue the property’s pink theme, complemented by coastal birds and other soft tones, plus an assortment of amenities that range from free Wi-Fi access to views of the Gulf of Mexico. While adults relax at the resort’s spa, kids can enjoy building sandcastles, treasure hunts and assorted age-appropriate activities available within the resort’s kids and teens programs. As for food, The Don CeSar’s selection of restaurants and bars will satisfy even the pickiest eaters. (The ice cream at Uncle Andy’s Market is sure to be a favorite.)

The Ranch at Rock Creek: Philipsburg, Montana

With a bevy of industry awards to its name, The Ranch at Rock Creek may be the best hotel in Big Sky Country. Daily farm-to-table meal options (plus a happy hour) come standard. The ranch’s Little Grizzlies Kids Club provides outdoor experiences specifically designed for children ages 4 through 12, with themed days that focus on fishing, ranch life, outdoor survival and more. Babysitting is also available for a fee. Adults and teens will enjoy The Ranch at Rock Creek’s impressive selection of on-property activities, which run the gamut from target sports (guns and archery) and fly-fishing to hiking and horseback riding. As for accommodations, the property offers an impressive mix of rustic and luxurious spaces, with options like lodge rooms, cabins, a historic barn and luxury homes.

Twin Lake Village: New London, New Hampshire

Twin Lake Village offers a heavy dose of nostalgia, which isn’t surprising considering the resort has welcomed summer travelers for more than a centennial. The 200-acre property sits in New Hampshire, about 100 miles northwest of Boston. Visitors shouldn’t plan for a quick getaway, though. The seasonal resort, which welcomes guests from late June to early September, prices its rooms and cottage per week (children between the ages of 2 and 5 receive a 15% discount, and children younger than 2 only incur a $50 weekly fee). Rates include access to the resort’s activities, such as golf, tennis, shuffleboard and hiking, as well as its boathouse, which shelters sailboats, canoes and kayaks. Travelers are also treated to three meals a day, with the option for box lunches when participating in excursions. Accommodations are admittedly quite dated, with wood-paneled walls and antique furniture, but for some travelers, the decor only adds to the overall charm. Visitors can choose between hotel rooms and private cottages with multiple bedrooms.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay: Port St. Lucie, Florida

Bountiful amenities designed specifically for families set Club Med Sandpiper Bay apart from other resorts. Supervised activities like tennis lessons, art workshops and beach volleyball are available in both of the kids clubs, which are designed to entertain kids ages 4 to 10 and 11 to 17. Room rates include access to both clubs, while childcare for infants and toddlers up to 3 years old incurs an additional fee. The all-inclusive rates also cover meals and drinks at the property’s three restaurants and three bars. Good things come in threes, as three outdoor pools are also available on-site. Additionally, the resort offers guests access to a golf driving range and 20 tennis courts. However, ocean swimming isn’t an option, as the resort sits inland by the St. Lucie River, about 30 miles south of Vero Beach. Club Med Sandpiper Bay even designs its accommodations with families in mind. Many rooms include sofas, separate rooms for kids and cribs (by request) in addition to standard amenities like Wi-Fi access and flat-screen TVs.

Woodloch Pines Resort: Hawley, Pennsylvania

Located in Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains region, Woodloch Pines Resort brands itself as a family resort. Year-round, there are a variety of organized activities designed to engage both kids and adults, including scavenger hunts, pool games and athletic contests. The resort’s American Plan covers two to three family style meals daily at the Main Dining Room or the Inn Dining Room. (Kids menus are available at most of the a la carte restaurants, but these meals may not be covered by the American Plan.) What’s more, on select days, the resort’s employees dress to a theme that corresponds to the evening’s theatrical performance. Accommodations are designed to suit every type of family, with hotel-like rooms and suites and a variety of vacation rentals. Depending on which accommodation you select, you’ll either be staying at the main resort property or its sister campus, Woodloch Springs, which sits less than 3 miles southwest of the main resort.

White Stallion Ranch: Tucson, Arizona

A dude ranch with a focus on families, White Stallion Ranch offers an assortment of perks to draw families to Tucson. Children younger than 5 years old stay free year-round, while families of four receive discounted summer rates. Daily activities, which are included for stays of four or more nights, range from hiking and horseback riding to archery and rock climbing. A pool, a recreation room and a petting zoo also delight children, while parents appreciate the ranch’s bar, tennis court and hot tub. White Stallion Ranch offers a variety of deals and plans (for qualifying stays of four or more nights), including the Full American Plan, which covers lodging, three daily meals, horseback riding and airport transfers from Tucson International Airport, among other perks. Accommodations feature earthen hues and colorful textiles that evoke the American Southwest, and the property’s family suites and small home lodging options are particularly well-suited for traveling groups.

Red Mountain Resort: Ivins, Utah

Adventurers and fitness buffs trek to Ivins, Utah, to take advantage of Red Mountain Resort‘s expansive health-centric offerings. The resort’s red rock surroundings are similar to those of neighboring Zion National Park, which sits about 50 miles east. For most of the year, Red Mountain Resort requires its youngest guests be at least 12 years old, but children younger than 12 are welcome from Memorial Day to Labor Day. During this period, the resort expands its complimentary offerings to include bike usage (including small bikes), s’mores and dice games. Additionally, numerous family-friendly activities become available for an additional fee, such as dinosaur track hikes, rock climbing and drum circles. Adults and older children can sign up for more challenging iterations of similar treks year-round. The resort’s optional all-inclusive packages generally cover daily activities, including guided hikes and three daily meals.

