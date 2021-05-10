47 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA

MBA programs at some public institutions may be less expensive. Although the cost of an MBA can vary, some two-year…

Listen now to WTOP News

MBA programs at some public institutions may be less expensive.

Although the cost of an MBA can vary, some two-year programs can exceed $60,000 in tuition annually. Attending a top-ranked public business school as an in-state student is one way to save on costs. In fact, the average in-state tuition for full-time MBA students during the 2020-21 school year was about $30,000 among the 37 of the top 47 public B-schools that reported annual tuition figures, U.S. News data shows. Some B-schools provided tuition statistics per credit or per program. Rates during the pandemic may differ from customary prices. Here are the 47 highest-ranked full-time MBA programs at public institutions.

University of California–San Diego (Rady)

U.S. News business school rank: 87 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 48.7%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $52,599

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $57,203

Learn more about Rady School of Management.

Binghamton University–SUNY

U.S. News business school rank: 84 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 75.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $15,000

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $24,390

Learn more about Binghamton University School of Management.

Temple University (Fox) (PA)

U.S. News business school rank: 84 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 51.9%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $64,722 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $67,828 per program

Learn more about the Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management.

University of Kentucky (Gatton)

U.S. News business school rank: 83

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 77.4%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $34,264 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $40,798 per program

Learn more about Gatton College of Business and Economics.

University of Oklahoma (Price)

U.S. News business school rank: 81 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 93%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $34,000 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $54,000 per program

Learn more about the Michael F. Price College of Business.

CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (Zicklin)

U.S. News business school rank: 77 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 39.2%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $16,310

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $29,970

Learn more about the Zicklin School of Business.

University at Buffalo–SUNY

U.S. News business school rank: 77 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 81.7%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $15,000

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $24,390

Learn more about the UB School of Management.

Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)

U.S. News business school rank: 74 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 37.9%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $15,120 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $45,360 per program

Learn more about the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business.

Clemson University (SC)

U.S. News business school rank: 74 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 96.1%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $19,802

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $32,540

Learn more about Clemson University School of Business.

University of Colorado–Boulder (Leeds)

U.S. News business school rank: 74 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 55.6%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $52,470 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $64,125 per program

Learn more about Leeds School of Business.

University of Kansas

U.S. News business school rank: 72 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 96.5%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $682 per credit

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $1,264 per credit

Learn more about the University of Kansas School of Business.

College of William and Mary (Mason) (VA)

U.S. News business school rank: 71

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 68.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $34,748

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $45,738

Learn more about the Raymond A. Mason School of Business.

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge (Ourso)

U.S. News business school rank: 68 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 63.2%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $36,800 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $70,400 per program

Learn more about the E.J. Ourso College of Business.

North Carolina State University (Poole)

U.S. News business school rank: 64 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 49.7%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $23,220

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $41,031

Learn more about the Poole College of Management.

University of Arizona (Eller)

U.S. News business school rank: 64 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 26.4%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $11,938

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $32,065

Learn more about Eller College of Management.

University of Connecticut

U.S. News business school rank: 60 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 38.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $16,908

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $39,706

Learn more about University of Connecticut School of Business.

University of California–Irvine (Merage)

U.S. News business school rank: 57 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 20.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $46,954

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $55,899

Learn more about the Paul Merage School of Business.

University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)

U.S. News business school rank: 57 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 38.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $14,778

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $34,587

Learn more about Isenberg School of Management.

University of South Carolina (Moore)

U.S. News business school rank: 55 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 68.2%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $32,000 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $60,384 per program

Learn more about the Darla Moore School of Business.

University of California–Davis

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 44.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $39,558

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $51,803

Learn more about the UC–Davis Graduate School of Management.

University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

U.S. News business school rank: 52

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 36.6%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $23,460

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $32,910

Learn more about the Katz Graduate School of Business.

Iowa State University (Ivy)

U.S. News business school rank: 50 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 75.5%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $12,494

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $27,892

Learn more about the Debbie and Jerry Ivy College of Business.

Purdue University–West Lafayette (Krannert) (IN)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 49.6%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $9,992

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $19,766

Learn more about the Krannert School of Management.

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey–Newark and New Brunswick

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 42%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $27,704

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $48,096

Learn more about Rutgers Business School.

University of Alabama (Manderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 56.1%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $10,780

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $30,250

Learn more about Manderson Graduate School of Business.

University of Utah (Eccles)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 43.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $30,000

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $31,000

Learn more about the David Eccles School of Business.

University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

U.S. News business school rank: 42 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 45.8%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $92,232 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $113,292 per program

Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

U.S. News business school rank: 42 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 46.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $23,365

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $47,013

Learn more about the Wisconsin School of Business.

Michigan State University (Broad)

U.S. News business school rank: 39 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 47%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $33,098

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $52,458

Learn more about the Eli Broad Graduate School of Management.

University of Georgia (Terry)

U.S. News business school rank: 39 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 37.4%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $13,587

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $32,606

Learn more about the Terry College of Business.

University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)

U.S. News business school rank: 39 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 43.7%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $11,468

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $29,656

Learn more about Haslam College of Business.

Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

U.S. News business school rank: 38

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 42.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $61,629 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $87,323 per program

Learn more about Mays Business School.

Ohio State University (Fisher)

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 40%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $30,120

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $53,708

Learn more about the Max M. Fisher College of Business.

Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 20.1%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $26,938

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $43,296

Learn more about Smeal College of Business.

University of Texas–Dallas

U.S. News business school rank: 31 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 40.9%

In-state tuition (2020-20210): $14,721

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $29,166

Learn more about the Naveen Jindal School of Management.

Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

U.S. News business school rank: 30

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 22.2%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $28,720

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $48,400

Learn more about the W. P. Carey School of Business.

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 37.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $29,508

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $40,752

Learn more about the Scheller College of Business.

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 53.8%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $40,176

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $51,456

Learn more about the Carlson School of Management.

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News business school rank: 26 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 26.6%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $12,737

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $30,130

Learn more about the Warrington College of Business.

Indiana University (Kelley)

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 42.7%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $27,865

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $51,454

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News business school rank: 22

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 41.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $35,610

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $52,452

Learn more about the Michael G. Foster School of Business.

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

U.S. News business school rank: 20

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 52.5%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $48,051

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $63,174

Learn more about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 18 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 34.4%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $65,049

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $65,049

Learn more about the Anderson School of Management.

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

U.S. News business school rank: 18 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 36.9%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $51,020

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $56,572

Learn more about the McCombs School of Business.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 13 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 37%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $66,048

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $71,048

Learn more about the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 13 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 35.1%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $66,436

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $68,754

Learn more about the Darden School of Business.

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

U.S. News business school rank: 7 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2020 new entrants): 23.3%

In-state tuition (2020-2021): $64,246

Out-of-state tuition (2020-2021): $68,444

Learn more about the Haas School of Business.

Learn more about business schools.

See the complete 2022 Best Business Schools rankings and learn more about MBA degrees. Find guidance on all the key steps of the MBA application process, including strategies for getting accepted into top business schools. Follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for the latest admissions news and analysis.

Explore the 47 public business schools that place highest in the full-time MBA rankings.

— University of California–Berkeley (Haas): 7 (tie)

— University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross): 13 (tie)

— University of Virginia (Darden): 13 (tie)

— University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson): 18 (tie)

— University of Texas–Austin (McCombs): 18 (tie)

— University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler): 20

— University of Washington (Foster): 22

— Indiana University (Kelley): 23 (tie)

— University of Florida (Warrington): 26 (tie)

— Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller): 28 (tie)

— University of Minnesota–Twin Cities: 28 (tie)

— Arizona State University: 30

— University of Texas–Dallas: 31 (tie)

— Ohio State University (Fisher): 33 (tie)

— Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal): 33 (tie)

— Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays): 38

— Michigan State University: 39 (tie)

— University of Georgia: 39 (tie)

— University of Tennessee–Knoxville: 39 (tie)

— University of Wisconsin–Madison: 42 (tie)

— University of Maryland–College Park: 42 (tie)

— Purdue University–West Lafayette: 44 (tie)

— Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey–Newark and New Brunswick: 44 (tie)

— University of Alabama (Manderson): 44 (tie)

— University of Utah (Eccles): 44 (tie)

— Iowa State University: 50 (tie)

— University of Pittsburgh: 52

— University of California–Davis: 53 (tie)

— University of South Carolina (Moore): 55 (tie)

— University of California–Irvine: 57 (tie)

— University of Massachusetts–Amherst: 57 (tie)

— University of Connecticut: 60 (tie)

— North Carolina State University (Poole): 64 (tie)

— University of Arizona: 64 (tie)

— Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge (Ourso): 68 (tie)

— College of William and Mary (Mason): 71

— University of Kansas: 72 (tie)

— Auburn University: 74 (tie)

— Clemson University: 74 (tie)

— University of Colorado–Boulder (Leeds): 74 (tie)

— CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (Zicklin): 77 (tie)

— University at Buffalo–SUNY: 77 (tie)

— University of Oklahoma (Price): 81 (tie)

— University of Kentucky (Gatton): 83

— Binghamton University–SUNY: 84 (tie)

— Temple University (Katz): 84 (tie)

— University of California–San Diego (Rady): 87 (tie)

More from U.S. News

See Which MBA Programs Lead to the Best Return on Investment

U.S. News Ranks 2020 Best Graduate Schools

Is an MBA Worth It? How to Decide

47 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/12/21: This slideshow was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.