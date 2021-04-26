Balanced Fund 16477.45 + .29 + .69 + 9.06 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2425.81 + .40 + .81 – 1.72 Emerging…

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2425.81 + .40 + .81 – 1.72

Emerging Markets 468.09 + .65 + 1.88 + 6.36

Equity Income Fund 16027.58 – .17 + .30 + 11.94

GNMA 787.06 – .09 + .01 – .14

General Municipal Debt 1515.80 + .03 + .11 + 1.39

Gold Fund 388.03 – .48 + .42 – 5.27

High Current Yield 2522.85 + .06 + 2.46

High Yield Municipal 724.67 + .01 + .08 + 3.07

International Fund 2481.17 + .20 + .41 + 9.49

Science and Technology Fund 5486.05 + 1.92 + 2.62 + 13.62

Short Investment Grade 388.82 – .05 – .02 – .14

Short Municipal 193.07 – .02 – .01 + .15

US Government – 2.31

-0-

