AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden’s appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot

After outcry, WH says Biden will lift refugee cap in May

Japan, US showcase alliance, resolve in dealing with China

New conservative group would save ‘Anglo-Saxon’ traditions

AP FACT CHECK: Biden hails record job growth, skips caveats

Justice Department sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes

Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing consent decrees

Federal officials reverse limits on fetal tissue research

Ceremony heralds opening of WWI Memorial in Washington

