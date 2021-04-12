CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 10:17 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips

Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president’s agenda

Pentagon chief orders review of deadly 2020 attack in Kenya

Attack on Iran’s Natanz plant muddies US, Iran nuke talks

Pentagon chief on inaugural tour of Europe to shore up ties

What’s next as Congress ramps up investigations of Jan. 6

Biden names 2 ex-NSA officials for senior cyber positions

Biden picks 2 Trump critics for border, immigration roles

Truck seized over ‘munitions of war,’ 5 forgotten bullets

