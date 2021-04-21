CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden to America after Floyd verdict: ‘We can’t stop here’

Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all

The Latest: Elation and wariness after verdict in Floyd case

AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030

Maxine Waters’ bold words echo civil rights, draw criticism

General says Afghan withdrawal will make terror fight harder

Suspected Chinese hackers spied on US, European targets

Democrats point to Georgia in push for new elections law

Biden OKs more foreign seasonal workers as economy improves

In death, long after loss, Mondale’s liberal legacy stands

