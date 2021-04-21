AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden to America after Floyd verdict: ‘We can’t stop here’ Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all The…

Biden to America after Floyd verdict: ‘We can’t stop here’ Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all The Latest: Elation and wariness after verdict in Floyd case AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030 Maxine Waters’ bold words echo civil rights, draw criticism General says Afghan withdrawal will make terror fight harder Suspected Chinese hackers spied on US, European targets Democrats point to Georgia in push for new elections law Biden OKs more foreign seasonal workers as economy improves In death, long after loss, Mondale’s liberal legacy stands Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.