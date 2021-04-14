CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Months after hack, US poised to announce sanctions on Russia

Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end ‘forever war’

Stinging report raises new questions about Capitol security

House panel votes to advance bill on slavery reparations

Prosecutors: No charges for officer in Capitol riot shooting

Biden’s gamble: Will pulling troops revive extremist threat?

Biden to address Congress under security, COVID restrictions

EXPLAINER: Why outside prosecutors review killings by police

Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala

Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill

