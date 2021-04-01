CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:00 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team ‘looks like America’

Biden’s ‘Jobs Cabinet’ to sell infrastructure as GOP resists

AP-NORC poll: US economic outlook rises after relief law

Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal

Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations

Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations

Harris to move into official VP residence next week

Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida

US looks to keep critical sectors safe from cyberattacks

Justice Department working with tribes on missing persons

