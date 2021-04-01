AP Top Political News at 11:00 p.m. EDT

At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team ‘looks like America’
Biden’s ‘Jobs Cabinet’ to sell infrastructure as GOP resists
AP-NORC poll: US economic outlook rises after relief law
Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
Harris to move into official VP residence next week
Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida
US looks to keep critical sectors safe from cyberattacks
Justice Department working with tribes on missing persons
