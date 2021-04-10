10 Law Schools That Offer the Most Tuition Help

Grants can help with the cost of law school. Attending law school full time isn’t cheap. On average, law school…

Attending law school full time isn’t cheap. On average, law school students paid $50,512 in tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 academic year to attend a private, out-of-state school, according to data submitted to U.S. News in an annual survey. Among the 82 public law schools that submitted data, the average in-state sticker price was $28,838 — nearly $13,000 less than the average price out-of-state students paid. To offset tuition costs, law schools dole out grant money on a case-by-case basis. Some schools offer more to prized recruits. Here are 10 schools where students received enough grants to cover half of their tuition or more, according to U.S. News survey data.

University of Florida (Levin)

U.S. News law school rank: 21

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $21,803 per year in-state; $38,039 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $12,111

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 79.7%

University of Arizona (Rogers)

U.S. News law school rank: 46 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $25,834 per year in-state; $30,334 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $24,613

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 79.8%

University of Nevada–Las Vegas

U.S. News law school rank: 60 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $27,102 per year in-state; $39,001 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $19,425

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 80.8%

Washington University in St. Louis

U.S. News law school rank: 16 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $59,460 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $45,000

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 84.8%

University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

U.S. News law school rank: 29 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $38,146 per year in-state; $48,146 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $35,000

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 85.1%

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

U.S. News law school rank: 87

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $16,423 per year in-state; $38,170 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $15,306

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 85.7%

Chapman University (Fowler) (CA)

U.S. News law school rank: 134 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $54,718 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $54,718 per year

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 85.8%

Pennsylvania State University Dickinson Law

U.S. News law school rank: 60 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $52,526 per year, in-state and out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $51,840

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 90.7%

Pennsylvania State University–University Park

U.S. News law school rank: 60 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $50,980 per year in-state and out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $49,896

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 92%

Belmont University (TN)

U.S. News law school rank: 134 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2019-2020): $46,220 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2019-2020): $33,855

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered at least half of tuition (2019-2020): 97.2%

Update 04/14/21: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2022 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.