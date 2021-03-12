Balanced Fund 15658.68 + .07 + 1.67 + 3.64
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2350.19 – .79 – .62 – 4.78
Emerging Markets 459.72 – 1.72 – .45 + 4.46
Equity Income Fund 15420.75 + .65 + 2.89 + 7.70
GNMA 784.09 – .14 – .21 – .51
General Municipal Debt 1497.70 – .05 + .49 + .18
Gold Fund 369.63 + .08 + 4.04 – 9.76
High Current Yield 2489.17 – .15 + .10 + 1.09
High Yield Municipal 711.60 – .09 + .44 + 1.22
International Fund 2365.27 + .04 + 2.26 + 4.37
Science and Technology Fund 5126.74 – .33 + 4.00 + 6.17
Short Investment Grade 389.16 – .11 – .11 – .06
Short Municipal 192.95 + .02 + .09 + .09
US Government 717.93 – .49 – .46 – 3.29
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.