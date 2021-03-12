CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 15658.68 + .07 + 1.67 + 3.64

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2350.19 – .79 – .62 – 4.78

Emerging Markets 459.72 – 1.72 – .45 + 4.46

Equity Income Fund 15420.75 + .65 + 2.89 + 7.70

GNMA 784.09 – .14 – .21 – .51

General Municipal Debt 1497.70 – .05 + .49 + .18

Gold Fund 369.63 + .08 + 4.04 – 9.76

High Current Yield 2489.17 – .15 + .10 + 1.09

High Yield Municipal 711.60 – .09 + .44 + 1.22

International Fund 2365.27 + .04 + 2.26 + 4.37

Science and Technology Fund 5126.74 – .33 + 4.00 + 6.17

Short Investment Grade 389.16 – .11 – .11 – .06

Short Municipal 192.95 + .02 + .09 + .09

US Government 717.93 – .49 – .46 – 3.29

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

LAST DAY: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up