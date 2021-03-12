Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown, and the Hoyas upset No. 14 Villanova 72-71 to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals. The eighth-seeded Hoyas and coach Patrick Ewing will play the winner of St. John’s-Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2015. Harris led the way with 18 points and the Hoyas went 23 of 23 from the line, the first time a team has shot 100% on at least 20 attempts in the Big East Tournament.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help No. 16 Virginia edge Syracuse 72-69 in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Beekman hadn’t hit a shot all day, but he buried a 3 from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded. That sent Beekman sprinting immediately towards the other end of the court with his teammates pursuing him to celebrate. Sam Hauser scored 21 points to lead the top-seeded Cavaliers. Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 31 points to lead the eighth-seeded Orange.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help North Carolina beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Freshman RJ Davis added 14 of his season-high 19 points after halftime for the sixth-seeded Tar Heels. Bacot scored 13 of his points after halftime and sparked a surge that began when the Tar Heels increased their intensity on the glass. UNC had 13 offensive boards and scoring 15 second-chance points in the second half. Justyn Mutts scored a season-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting for the third-seeded Hokies.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal to help the Washington Capitals win their third straight game 5-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers. Ovechkin moved three goals shy of passing Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL’s career goals list. He scored his fourth goal against the Flyers in just three games this season. The three-time MVP has 38 goals in 60 career games against the Flyers. Conor Sheary and John Carlson scored for Washington. Nic Dowd had two goals for the Capitals. Travis Konecny scored his seventh goal of the season and Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers.

