CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How will Montgomery Co. spend relief money? | When to expect stimulus check | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:03 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’

Biden’s $1.9T rescue signed, agenda now a slog in Congress

Pace of spending for pandemic aid? Try $43,000 every second

Democrats muscle ahead with Biden’s health secretary pick

At Air Force One base, intruder given up by ‘mouse ears’

House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus

Former presidents, first ladies urge Americans to get shots

Justices call off arguments over Medicaid work requirements

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up