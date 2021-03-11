AP Top Political News at 11:03 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’ Biden’s $1.9T rescue signed, agenda now a slog in Congress Pace…

Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’ Biden’s $1.9T rescue signed, agenda now a slog in Congress Pace of spending for pandemic aid? Try $43,000 every second Democrats muscle ahead with Biden’s health secretary pick At Air Force One base, intruder given up by ‘mouse ears’ House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus Former presidents, first ladies urge Americans to get shots Justices call off arguments over Medicaid work requirements Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.