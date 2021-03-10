AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EST

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent
Biden immediately begins selling virus aid plan to public
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement
AP FACT CHECK: Biden admin wrong on vaccine pace, elderly
Nursing home residents can get hugs again, feds say
Police groups endorse Biden’s pick for civil rights chief
US reports surge of kids at SW border, a challenge for Biden
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.