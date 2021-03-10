CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

Biden immediately begins selling virus aid plan to public

Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits

Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement

AP FACT CHECK: Biden admin wrong on vaccine pace, elderly

Nursing home residents can get hugs again, feds say

Police groups endorse Biden’s pick for civil rights chief

US reports surge of kids at SW border, a challenge for Biden

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up