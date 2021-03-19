CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
AP Top Political News at 10:01 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden, Harris offer solace, denounce racism in Atlanta visit

Biden eyes new goal after US clears 100M shots since Jan. 20

4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge

‘An all-hands moment’: GOP rallies behind voting limits

5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use

New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

Montana lawmakers revisit dress code some call sexist

NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

