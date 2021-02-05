CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Latest News » Stocks Rise on Weak…

Stocks Rise on Weak Jobs Report, Ford Takes on EVs

U.S. News & World Report | @usnews

February 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment fell by 0.4 percentage points to 6.3% in January and nonfarm payrolls added 49,000 jobs. The number of unemployed fell to 10.1 million.

The mediocre job increase was a sign that economic progress is piecemeal, which brought a positive market reaction as the case for additional stimulus just got stronger.

All three indices ended the day in green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, or 92 points, to finish at 31,148. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both finished at new record closing highs.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

No more limits. Robinhood stripped away the temporary trading restrictions on its app, allowing users to access the popular Reddit stocks, GameStop (ticker: GME) and AMC Entertainment ( AMC). GME rose 19.2% on Friday, while AMC shed 3.7%.

Ford’s EV revolution. Ford ( F) shares advanced on Friday, ticking 1.2% higher. The company reported strong fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and most notably doubled down on its commitment to invest and grow its electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous vehicles (AV) business, noting a $29 billion investment in the EV and AV spaces.

“The transformation of Ford is happening and so is our leadership of the EV revolution and development of autonomous driving,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford, in the earnings release. The company plans to deliver EVs represented as Ford’s main products like pickups, commercial vans and SUVs. The stock ended the day up at about $11. F is up about 31% so far in 2021.

More from U.S. News

5 of the Best Tech Stocks to Buy for February

10 Major Upcoming IPOs to Watch in 2021

How to Invest During a Stock Market Bubble

Stocks Rise on Weak Jobs Report, Ford Takes on EVs originally appeared on usnews.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up