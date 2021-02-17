Latest Washington DC news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

CAPITOL BREACH-SECURITY Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures WASHINGTON (AP) — The end of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial…

CAPITOL BREACH-SECURITY

Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The end of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is only the beginning of Congress’ reckoning with the riot of Jan. 6. The coming weeks and months will force lawmakers to work through the many unanswered questions about the attack. Democratic leaders have said they will take steps to form an independent investigative commission modeled after one that studied security failures before the Sept. 11 attacks. Two Senate committees have summoned top security officials to testify. And retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré is leading an ongoing review of the Capitol’s security process, commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

CAPITOL BREACH-TRUMP LAWSUIT

Dem’s lawsuit accuses Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Homeland Security chairman has sued Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. Democrat Bennie Thompson alleges that Trump conspired with members of far-right extremist groups to try to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results. The federal court lawsuit is part of an expected wave of litigation over the riot and is believed to be the first filed by a member of Congress. It was filed under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act and comes days after Trump was acquitted in an impeachment trial. The suit seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages. A Trump adviser says Trump “did not incite” any violence at the Capitol.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES

Riot lawsuit just part of Trump’s post-impeachment problems

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faces more legal trouble now that his impeachment trial is over. A Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Trump of conspiring with far-right extremists in the Capitol riot, and the attorney general of Washington, D.C., is weighing charges over the riot as well. He faces ongoing scrutiny from prosecutors over investigations into election interference in 2016 and 2020 as well as his business dealings in New York. And judges have refused to throw out defamation lawsuits from two women who accuse him of sexual assault. Trump has called all of the allegations baseless.

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-POLICE OFFICER

New riot video shows Officer Goodman point Romney to safety

Democrats have released new footage of a U.S. Capitol Police officer hailed for his heroism during the Jan. 6 insurrection, this time directing Sen. Mitt Romney to turn around and head in the opposite direction of rioters storming the building. Eugene Goodman was a key part of the Democratic strategy in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Romney told reporters later, “I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction.” Impeachment managers played audio and video, some never before heard or seen publicly, of badly outmanned officers trying to delay or misdirect rioters.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.