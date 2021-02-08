CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Manassas in-person school plans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
AP Top Political News at 10:42 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?

EXPLAINER: What’s ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins

Key arguments by Trump’s lawyers ahead of impeachment trial

Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief

Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys

Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA

Man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says

Buttigieg to quarantine after security agent gets COVID-19

Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of virus relief plan

AP-NORC poll: Few in US say democracy is working very well

