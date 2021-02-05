Air Fryer Recipes

If you’re looking to spice up your cooking routine in a healthy way, it may be time to consider getting…

If you’re looking to spice up your cooking routine in a healthy way, it may be time to consider getting an air fryer.

Ashlee Wright, a registered dietitian with Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Florida, explains that this countertop cooking appliance “basically blows hot air that circulates around the food that you’re cooking very quickly.”

The use of hot air makes an air fryer similar in some ways to a convection oven, says Antonette Hardie, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center‘s Comprehensive Transplant Center in Columbus.

This hot air process cooks food quickly and crisps it in a way similar to what’s achieved with deep frying.

“Air frying requires no or very little oil or cooking spray,” Wright says. “The food is not submerged in oil. Therefore, you’re saving on fat and calories while still getting the crispy texture you desire.”

Air fryers also do their work quickly, Wright says. Air fryers “save on time because they require less time to preheat than an oven and the cooking time is often faster, which may help in preparing more healthy meals on those busy weeknights.”

They’re also easy to clean, which Wright says is a big bonus.

What Can I Cook in An Air Fryer?

“Air fryers can cook any foods,” Hardie says, but they’re especially good for preparing proteins, such as chicken and fish.

“The chicken doesn’t have to be breaded — it can be a seasoned chicken breast,” Wright notes. “Or you can use marinated fish or steak.”

Vegetables and hard-boiled eggs also fare well in an air fryer Wright says. For eggs, simply put them into the fryer straight from the refrigerator and cook at 250 degrees for about 15 minutes. The timing can vary a bit by appliance, so play around with an egg or two until you find the optimal time for your machine.)

Preparing vegetables in an air fryer is similar to roasting them and works really well for root vegetables, such as carrots. Squash, broccoli and Brussels sprouts also work well in an air fryer. “It can also be used to make healthier French fries or potato wedges,” Wright says.

Air fryers come with recipes and a guide that provides recommended temperatures and cooking times for a variety of foods.

“There are a variety of sizes and capabilities when it comes to air fryers. I would suggest doing your research before purchasing one to see which type fits your and your family’s needs. Some have more functions such as baking and broiling. Others have a larger basket or two baskets to cook two different foods at one time.”

Favorite Air Fryer Recipes

Anything you might want to fry with a deep fryer can easily be converted to preparation with an air fryer. Check the manufacturer’s instructions for how to adapt recipes for your appliance.

Wight recommends a super simple recipe for cooking a “big batch of chicken tenderloins to use for salads, wraps and other meals throughout the week.”

— Quick seasoned chicken.

— Lobster tails.

— Air fried chicken tenders.

— Air fried cauliflower tots.

— Air fried pizza.

Quick Seasoned Chicken

She starts by spraying a small amount of cooking spray on each side of the chicken and then sprinkling the chicken with her favorite spices, such as garlic powder, onion powder and parsley. Cook at 400 degrees for about 13 to 15 minutes, flipping the chicken tenders over halfway through the cooking period. “They have come out tender and juicy every time,” she says.

Lobster Tails

Another special meal I found can be made in the air fryer are lobster tails,” Wright says. Small tails cook up in about 7 to 8 minutes. After they’ve been cooked, drizzle with some butter and lemon juice, and you’ve got the makings of a fancy meal in short order.

Hardie offers a few of her own favorite air fryer recipes below.

Air Fried Chicken Tenders

This simple recipe removes much of the fat from fried chicken tenders, but preserves the finger-licking breadcrumb batter that goes so well with chicken.

Ingredients:

— 1 ½ pound chicken tenders.

— Kosher salt.

— Freshly ground black pepper.

— 1 ½ cup all-purpose flour.

— 2 ½ cup panko bread crumbs.

— 2 large eggs.

— ¼ cup buttermilk.

— Cooking spray.

Directions:

Season chicken tenders on both sides with salt and pepper. Place flour and bread crumbs in two separate shallow bowls. In a third bowl, whisk together eggs and buttermilk. Working one at a time, dip chicken in flour, then egg mixture and finally in bread crumbs, pressing to coat.

Working in batches, place chicken tenders in basket of air fryer, being sure to not overcrowd it. Spray the tops of chicken with cooking spray and cook at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Flip chicken over, spray the tops with more cooking spray and cook 5 minutes more. Repeat with remaining chicken tenders.

Air Fried Cauliflower Tots

Cauliflower makes a healthier swap for tater tots in this easy comfort food recipe.

Ingredients:

— Cooking spray.

— 4 cups cauliflower florets, steamed (about half a large cauliflower).

— 1 large egg, lightly beaten.

— 1 cup shredded cheddar.

— 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan.

— 2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs.

— 2 tablespoons freshly chopped chives.

— Kosher salt.

— Freshly ground black pepper.

Directions:

In a food processor, pulse steamed cauliflower until riced. Place riced cauliflower on a clean kitchen towel and squeeze to drain water.

Transfer cauliflower to a large bowl with egg, cheddar, Parmesan, panko breadcrumbs and chives, and mix until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Spoon about 1 tablespoon of mixture and roll it into a tater-tot shape with your hands. Working in batches, arrange in basket of air fryer in a single layer and cook at 375 degrees for 10 minutes, until tots are golden.

Air Fried Pizza

Yes, you can even make pizza in an air fryer.

Ingredients:

— 2 (8 ounces each) packages pizza dough.

— 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided.

— 1/3 cup crushed tomatoes.

— 1 clove garlic, minced.

— ½ teaspoon oregano.

— Kosher salt.

— Freshly ground black pepper.

— ½ (8 ounce) mozzarella ball, cut into quarter-inch slices.

— Basil leaves, for serving.

Directions:

On a clean, floured surface, gently flatten ball of dough with your hands until about 8 inches in diameter (or roughly smaller than your air fryer basket). Repeat with second dough ball. Brush both with olive oil and transfer one, oil side up, into the basket of your air fryer.

In a medium bowl, stir to combine crushed tomatoes, garlic, and oregano, and season with salt and pepper. Spoon half tomato mixture onto the center of rolled out pizza dough, then spread into an even layer, leaving half an inch of the outer crust bare.

Add half the mozzarella slices to pizza. Air fry on 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, or until crust is golden and cheese is melted.

Remove first pizza from air fryer basket using two pairs of tongs, and garnish with basil leaves. Assemble and cook second pizza, garnish and serve.

