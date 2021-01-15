INAUGURATION NEWS: Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 6:41 PM

Balanced Fund 15233.92 – .64 – .59 + .83

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2438.09 + .07 + .24 – 1.22

Emerging Markets 459.58 – 1.39 – .24 + 4.43

Equity Income Fund 14634.31 – .39 – .12 + 2.21

GNMA 788.57 + .06 + .05 + .06

General Municipal Debt 1498.65 + .07 + .13 + .24

Gold Fund 387.63 – 4.18 – 6.72 – 5.37

High Current Yield 2474.18 – .01 + .13 + .48

High Yield Municipal 709.06 + .12 + .29 + .85

International Fund 2316.21 – 1.24 – 1.23 + 2.21

Science and Technology Fund 4958.47 – 1.14 – .80 + 2.69

Short Investment Grade 389.83 + .06 + .10 + .11

Short Municipal 192.85 – .02 + .03

US Government 740.70 + .71 + .70 – .22

