Balanced Fund 15337.97 + .10 + .35 + 1.52
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2434.33 – .31 – .01 – 1.38
Emerging Markets 462.77 + .05 + 2.32 + 5.15
Equity Income Fund 14612.47 – .34 – .11 + 2.06
GNMA 787.97 + .02 – .16 – .02
General Municipal Debt 1496.92 – .01 – .04 + .13
Gold Fund 405.32 + .30 – 6.63 – 1.05
High Current Yield 2476.42 + .27 + .33 + .57
High Yield Municipal 708.20 + .07 + .18 + .73
International Fund 2348.96 + .82 + 1.06 + 3.65
Science and Technology Fund 5011.39 + .44 + 1.02 + 3.79
Short Investment Grade 389.65 + .03 + .05 + .07
Short Municipal 192.85 – .02 + .03
US Government 735.15 – .19 – .20 – .97
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.