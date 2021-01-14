Balanced Fund 15337.97 + .10 + .35 + 1.52 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2434.33 – .31 – .01 – 1.38 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15337.97 + .10 + .35 + 1.52

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2434.33 – .31 – .01 – 1.38

Emerging Markets 462.77 + .05 + 2.32 + 5.15

Equity Income Fund 14612.47 – .34 – .11 + 2.06

GNMA 787.97 + .02 – .16 – .02

General Municipal Debt 1496.92 – .01 – .04 + .13

Gold Fund 405.32 + .30 – 6.63 – 1.05

High Current Yield 2476.42 + .27 + .33 + .57

High Yield Municipal 708.20 + .07 + .18 + .73

International Fund 2348.96 + .82 + 1.06 + 3.65

Science and Technology Fund 5011.39 + .44 + 1.02 + 3.79

Short Investment Grade 389.65 + .03 + .05 + .07

Short Municipal 192.85 – .02 + .03

US Government 735.15 – .19 – .20 – .97

