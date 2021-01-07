INAUGURATION NEWS: Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 15260.93 + .59 + 1.27 + 1.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2432.60 – .20 – 1.28 – 1.45

Emerging Markets 450.96 + .53 + 2.60 + 2.47

Equity Income Fund 14598.47 + .59 + 2.73 + 1.96

GNMA 789.72 + .07 + .23 + .20

General Municipal Debt 1496.90 – .07 + .15 + .12

Gold Fund 435.07 – .34 + 5.07 + 6.22

High Current Yield 2468.03 + .10 + .29 + .23

High Yield Municipal 706.77 + .10 + .55 + .53

International Fund 2328.15 + .77 + 2.34 + 2.73

Science and Technology Fund 4984.20 + 3.35 + 3.18 + 3.22

Short Investment Grade 388.80 – .16 – .15 – .15

Short Municipal 192.77 – .05 – .01 – .01

US Government 736.32 – .30 – .78 – .81

