Democrats hold Virginia House seats in special elections

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 10:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats have held on to two Virginia House seats in special elections. Candi King narrowly defeated Republican Heather Mitchell on Tuesday in Virginia’s 2nd House District in northern Virginia. The seat was vacant after former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to focus on her run for governor. Also on Tuesday, Angelia Williams Graves easily beat GOP candidate Sylvia Bryant in the Norfolk-based 90th House District. That seat was previously held by former Del. Joe Lindsey. He stepped down to take a judgeship. Democratic lawmakers hailed Tuesday’s wins. But Republicans said that King’s narrow margin of victory in northern Virginia indicates growing unhappiness with the General Assembly’s Democratic majority. 

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

