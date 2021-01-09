AP Top Political News at 11:33 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Top Republican says Trump committed ‘impeachable offenses’ No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn’t go quietly Squelched by Twitter,…

Top Republican says Trump committed ‘impeachable offenses’ No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn’t go quietly Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone Democratic wins could strengthen Biden’s legislative push After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’ ‘He’s on his own’: Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.