AP Top Political News at 11:33 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Top Republican says Trump committed ‘impeachable offenses’

No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn’t go quietly

Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone

Democratic wins could strengthen Biden’s legislative push

After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered

Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall

The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’

‘He’s on his own’: Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump

