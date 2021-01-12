CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 12:33 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

EXPLAINER: Why National Guard’s role was limited during riot

DC seeks security boost and eyes National Guard authority

Early warning signs emerge for GOP after US Capitol riots

FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Trump Homeland Security chief abruptly quits at tense time

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Pompeo trumpets Trump, razzes critics in speech to VOA

After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente

Discovery of pipe bombs in DC obscured by riot at Capitol

Law enforcement: We’ll be ready for Joe Biden’s inauguration

