INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:42 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Trump Homeland Security chief abruptly quits at tense time

After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente

Pompeo trumpets Trump, razzes critics in speech to VOA

Law enforcement: We’ll be ready for Joe Biden’s inauguration

Discovery of pipe bombs in DC obscured by riot at Capitol

Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director

Trump hits Cuba with new terrorism sanctions in waning days

The Latest: No public access to Capitol grounds Jan. 20

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up