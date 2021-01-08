AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EST The Associated Press

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement ‘He’s on his own’: Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump Army head says Nat. Guard may be allowed to carry guns in DC Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden’s fine with that Pelosi’s talk of limits on Trump nuke power raises old worry The Latest: Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement EXPLAINER: How Trump could be impeached again, but faster Videos show fatal shooting during rampage at the Capitol Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.