AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

‘He’s on his own’: Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump

Army head says Nat. Guard may be allowed to carry guns in DC

Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now

Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden’s fine with that

Pelosi’s talk of limits on Trump nuke power raises old worry

The Latest: Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

EXPLAINER: How Trump could be impeached again, but faster

Videos show fatal shooting during rampage at the Capitol

