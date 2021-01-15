AP Top Political News at 11:13 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’ Unity has long been a theme, and anxiety, for new presidents…

Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’ Unity has long been a theme, and anxiety, for new presidents Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter Pompeo offers burst of actions, attacks before leaving State Pence calls VP-elect Kamala Harris to offer congratulations Biden picks geneticist as science adviser, puts in Cabinet Trump supporters among those seeking Jan. 20 protest permits US lawyers ask 2nd Circuit to nix Trump from defamation suit Feds back away from claim of assassination plot at Capitol Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.