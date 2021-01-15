CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 11:13 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’

Unity has long been a theme, and anxiety, for new presidents

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter

Pompeo offers burst of actions, attacks before leaving State

Pence calls VP-elect Kamala Harris to offer congratulations

Biden picks geneticist as science adviser, puts in Cabinet

Trump supporters among those seeking Jan. 20 protest permits

US lawyers ask 2nd Circuit to nix Trump from defamation suit

Feds back away from claim of assassination plot at Capitol

