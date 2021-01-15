AP Top Political News at 11:13 p.m. EST

Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’
Unity has long been a theme, and anxiety, for new presidents
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter
Pompeo offers burst of actions, attacks before leaving State
Pence calls VP-elect Kamala Harris to offer congratulations
Biden picks geneticist as science adviser, puts in Cabinet
Trump supporters among those seeking Jan. 20 protest permits
US lawyers ask 2nd Circuit to nix Trump from defamation suit
Feds back away from claim of assassination plot at Capitol
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.