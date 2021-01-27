AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
January 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

Proud Boys leader was government informant, records show

Renewed US-Russia nuke pact won’t fix emerging arms threats

Democrat floats Trump censure as conviction grows unlikely

At 80, Vermont’s Sen. Leahy ready to run impeachment trial

AP Exclusive: GOP to stay neutral should Trump run again

Virus will kill many more, WH projects as briefings resume

Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis

GOP largely sides against holding Trump impeachment trial

Biden pauses Trump policies as Blinken takes diplomatic helm

