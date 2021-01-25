25 Best Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

No degree? No problem. If you’d rather not spend years in college, there are plenty of job opportunities for those…

No degree? No problem.

If you’d rather not spend years in college, there are plenty of job opportunities for those without a degree. These include positions open to those with only a high school diploma as well as careers that require some postsecondary education and training.

Keep reading to see the 25 top jobs for those without a college degree, according to our 100 Best Jobs ranking. All occupational data comes from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

25. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Median salary: $47,480

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 65,700

Depending on the state, these professionals are known as either licensed practical nurses or licensed vocational nurses. They usually have a postsecondary certificate or diploma and perform basic patient care duties.

24. Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $42,630

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 29,000

Someone needs to maintain patient paperwork, and medical records technicians input and organize data for billing, reporting or tracking outcomes. It’s a job that usually requires a postsecondary certificate but may also be open to those with only high school diplomas.

23. Bus Driver

Median salary: $43,030

Unemployment rate: 4%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 20,800

This job may not be for everyone, but if you like spending time behind the wheel, bus drivers make good incomes and are in demand. A commercial driver’s license and clean record is all that is needed to drive school, transit and charter buses.

22. Patrol Officer

Median salary: $63,150

Unemployment rate: 0.7%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 39,100

With low unemployment and high wages, patrol officers have a top job for those without a college degree. They may direct traffic, patrol areas and investigate crashes after completing a training academy.

21. Firefighter

Median salary: $50,850

Unemployment rate: 1.5%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 20,300

Firefighters generally need to pass written and physical exams before they can start working, but there is no degree requirement. On the job, these professionals respond to emergency calls, prepare incident reports and maintain equipment.

20. Insurance Sales Agent

Median salary: $50,940

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 27,500

Although insurance sales agents typically need to be licensed by their state, a college degree isn’t required. These workers may sell a variety of insurance products or specialize in a certain area such as life, property or health coverage.

19. Recreation and Fitness Worker

Median salary: $30,490

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 99,100

From leading group classes to working with clients one-on-one, recreation and fitness workers have an engaging and dynamic career. While a degree isn’t needed, professional certification through an industry group may expand job opportunities.

18. Restaurant Cook

Median salary: $27,790

Unemployment rate: 6.5%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 327,300

Foodies may find being a restaurant cook is the right job for them. These workers are needed in establishments catering to a variety of tastes and cuisines, and cooks may be self-taught or go through a training program.

17. Plumber

Median salary: $55,160

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 20,900

As a skilled trade, plumbing is something people usually learn through apprenticeships. These professionals may repair existing pipes, install plumbing systems in new construction and troubleshoot system malfunctions.

16. Maintenance and Repair Worker

Median salary: $39,080

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 63,000

General maintenance and repair workers typically learn their skills on the job. They may complete a variety of basic repair tasks on equipment, utility systems, flooring and more.

15. Ophthalmic Medical Technician

Median salary: $36,940

Unemployment rate: 1.6%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 8,500

Anyone who’s been to the eye doctor is likely familiar with the work of ophthalmic medical technicians. They administer vision tests, apply eye drops and measure eye pressure, among other things.

14. Dental Assistant

Median salary: $40,080

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 23,400

Dental assistants work alongside dentists to assist with procedures and maintain equipment. To train for this job, workers in some states must complete an accredited dental assisting program and pass a licensure exam.

13. Exterminator

Median salary: $37,330

Unemployment rate: 0.7%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 7,500

Also known as pest control workers, exterminators keep insects, rodents and other nuisance animals out of homes and businesses. A high school diploma and some on-the-job training will have you ready for this occupation that boasts virtually no unemployment.

12. Taxi Driver

Median salary: $31,340

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 94,400

Taxi drivers may need a state or municipal license in addition to a driver’s license. However, once they have that, they can get to work offering rides to people who need a lift to appointments, shopping, jobs and more.

11. Esthetician and Skincare Specialist

Median salary: $34,090

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 13,100

As beauty professionals who specialize in skincare, estheticians may evaluate skin health, recommend treatments, apply makeup or offer facials. These workers typically must be licensed by their state, which involves completing an approved training program and passing an exam.

10. Nail Technician

Median salary: $25,770

Unemployment rate: 2%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 29,900

Nail technicians usually pass a state-approved education program and become licensed before they can provide manicures and pedicures. In addition to cleaning and coloring nails, they may apply nail art and suggest nail and skincare products.

9. Physical Therapy Aide

Median salary: $27,000

Unemployment rate: 1.3%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 10,800

When someone needs physical therapy, aides may be used to move patients to therapy areas and prepare equipment. A high school diploma is the standard level of education for these workers.

8. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $56,640

Unemployment rate: 0.4%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 21,100

Boasting nearly full employment in pre-pandemic days, flight attendants have a perfect job for anyone who loves to travel. They assist airline passengers as well as conduct preflight inspections and respond to any emergency situations that may arise.

7. Medical Assistant

Median salary: $34,800

Unemployment rate: 1.9%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 139,200

Medical assistants don’t need a degree to do their job, which includes measuring vital signs, gathering patient data and maintaining records. This is a career option that is marked by low unemployment and significant growth.

6. Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median salary: $30,440

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 119,900

Working as a landscaper or groundskeeper can be a good option for those who want an active job that lets them be outside. Grounds maintenance workers may mow lawns, plant flowerbeds and trim hedges among other duties.

5. Massage Therapist

Median salary: $42,820

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 34,400

Massage therapy can be used for a variety of reasons, such as to promote relaxation or heal from an injury. While postsecondary training is required to become a massage therapist, these workers don’t need a degree.

4. Phlebotomist

Median salary: $35,510

Unemployment rate: 0.4%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 22,800

Good job growth is expected in the coming years for phlebotomists, workers who draw blood for testing. These health care professionals typically have a postsecondary certificate.

3. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $52,910

Unemployment rate: 4%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 4,300

Technical schools offer training for wind turbine technicians, who are responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing turbines that provide renewable energy. “Windtechs” may also learn their trade via on-the-job training.

1. Personal Care Aide (Tie)

Median salary: $25,280

Unemployment rate: 4.4%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 1,159,500

Job opportunities for personal care aides are expected to be plentiful in the years to come, as the country’s population ages and people need help staying in their homes. Personal care aides may provide companionship as well as assist with daily tasks such as cooking and cleaning.

1. Home Health Aide (Tie)

Median salary: $25,280

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Expected new job openings by 2029: 1,159,500

Home health aides provide essential services to seniors and those with chronic conditions or disabilities. They may measure vital signs, monitor medication usage and help with activities of daily living such as bathing and eating.

