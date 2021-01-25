25 Best Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

No degree? No problem.
If you’d rather not spend years in college, there are plenty of job opportunities for those without a degree. These include positions open to those with only a high school diploma as well as careers that require some postsecondary education and training.
Keep reading to see the 25 top jobs for those without a college degree, according to our 100 Best Jobs ranking. All occupational data comes from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
25. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse
Median salary: $47,480
Unemployment rate: 2.4%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 65,700
Depending on the state, these professionals are known as either licensed practical nurses or licensed vocational nurses. They usually have a postsecondary certificate or diploma and perform basic patient care duties.
24. Medical Records Technician
Median salary: $42,630
Unemployment rate: 3.9%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 29,000
Someone needs to maintain patient paperwork, and medical records technicians input and organize data for billing, reporting or tracking outcomes. It’s a job that usually requires a postsecondary certificate but may also be open to those with only high school diplomas.
23. Bus Driver
Median salary: $43,030
Unemployment rate: 4%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 20,800
This job may not be for everyone, but if you like spending time behind the wheel, bus drivers make good incomes and are in demand. A commercial driver’s license and clean record is all that is needed to drive school, transit and charter buses.
22. Patrol Officer
Median salary: $63,150
Unemployment rate: 0.7%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 39,100
With low unemployment and high wages, patrol officers have a top job for those without a college degree. They may direct traffic, patrol areas and investigate crashes after completing a training academy.
21. Firefighter
Median salary: $50,850
Unemployment rate: 1.5%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 20,300
Firefighters generally need to pass written and physical exams before they can start working, but there is no degree requirement. On the job, these professionals respond to emergency calls, prepare incident reports and maintain equipment.
20. Insurance Sales Agent
Median salary: $50,940
Unemployment rate: 2.1%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 27,500
Although insurance sales agents typically need to be licensed by their state, a college degree isn’t required. These workers may sell a variety of insurance products or specialize in a certain area such as life, property or health coverage.
19. Recreation and Fitness Worker
Median salary: $30,490
Unemployment rate: 4.5%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 99,100
From leading group classes to working with clients one-on-one, recreation and fitness workers have an engaging and dynamic career. While a degree isn’t needed, professional certification through an industry group may expand job opportunities.
18. Restaurant Cook
Median salary: $27,790
Unemployment rate: 6.5%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 327,300
Foodies may find being a restaurant cook is the right job for them. These workers are needed in establishments catering to a variety of tastes and cuisines, and cooks may be self-taught or go through a training program.
17. Plumber
Median salary: $55,160
Unemployment rate: 3.2%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 20,900
As a skilled trade, plumbing is something people usually learn through apprenticeships. These professionals may repair existing pipes, install plumbing systems in new construction and troubleshoot system malfunctions.
16. Maintenance and Repair Worker
Median salary: $39,080
Unemployment rate: 2.3%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 63,000
General maintenance and repair workers typically learn their skills on the job. They may complete a variety of basic repair tasks on equipment, utility systems, flooring and more.
15. Ophthalmic Medical Technician
Median salary: $36,940
Unemployment rate: 1.6%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 8,500
Anyone who’s been to the eye doctor is likely familiar with the work of ophthalmic medical technicians. They administer vision tests, apply eye drops and measure eye pressure, among other things.
14. Dental Assistant
Median salary: $40,080
Unemployment rate: 2.4%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 23,400
Dental assistants work alongside dentists to assist with procedures and maintain equipment. To train for this job, workers in some states must complete an accredited dental assisting program and pass a licensure exam.
13. Exterminator
Median salary: $37,330
Unemployment rate: 0.7%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 7,500
Also known as pest control workers, exterminators keep insects, rodents and other nuisance animals out of homes and businesses. A high school diploma and some on-the-job training will have you ready for this occupation that boasts virtually no unemployment.
12. Taxi Driver
Median salary: $31,340
Unemployment rate: 3.8%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 94,400
Taxi drivers may need a state or municipal license in addition to a driver’s license. However, once they have that, they can get to work offering rides to people who need a lift to appointments, shopping, jobs and more.
11. Esthetician and Skincare Specialist
Median salary: $34,090
Unemployment rate: 2.4%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 13,100
As beauty professionals who specialize in skincare, estheticians may evaluate skin health, recommend treatments, apply makeup or offer facials. These workers typically must be licensed by their state, which involves completing an approved training program and passing an exam.
10. Nail Technician
Median salary: $25,770
Unemployment rate: 2%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 29,900
Nail technicians usually pass a state-approved education program and become licensed before they can provide manicures and pedicures. In addition to cleaning and coloring nails, they may apply nail art and suggest nail and skincare products.
9. Physical Therapy Aide
Median salary: $27,000
Unemployment rate: 1.3%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 10,800
When someone needs physical therapy, aides may be used to move patients to therapy areas and prepare equipment. A high school diploma is the standard level of education for these workers.
8. Flight Attendant
Median salary: $56,640
Unemployment rate: 0.4%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 21,100
Boasting nearly full employment in pre-pandemic days, flight attendants have a perfect job for anyone who loves to travel. They assist airline passengers as well as conduct preflight inspections and respond to any emergency situations that may arise.
7. Medical Assistant
Median salary: $34,800
Unemployment rate: 1.9%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 139,200
Medical assistants don’t need a degree to do their job, which includes measuring vital signs, gathering patient data and maintaining records. This is a career option that is marked by low unemployment and significant growth.
6. Landscaper and Groundskeeper
Median salary: $30,440
Unemployment rate: 2.7%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 119,900
Working as a landscaper or groundskeeper can be a good option for those who want an active job that lets them be outside. Grounds maintenance workers may mow lawns, plant flowerbeds and trim hedges among other duties.
5. Massage Therapist
Median salary: $42,820
Unemployment rate: 2.1%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 34,400
Massage therapy can be used for a variety of reasons, such as to promote relaxation or heal from an injury. While postsecondary training is required to become a massage therapist, these workers don’t need a degree.
4. Phlebotomist
Median salary: $35,510
Unemployment rate: 0.4%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 22,800
Good job growth is expected in the coming years for phlebotomists, workers who draw blood for testing. These health care professionals typically have a postsecondary certificate.
3. Wind Turbine Technician
Median salary: $52,910
Unemployment rate: 4%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 4,300
Technical schools offer training for wind turbine technicians, who are responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing turbines that provide renewable energy. “Windtechs” may also learn their trade via on-the-job training.
1. Personal Care Aide (Tie)
Median salary: $25,280
Unemployment rate: 4.4%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 1,159,500
Job opportunities for personal care aides are expected to be plentiful in the years to come, as the country’s population ages and people need help staying in their homes. Personal care aides may provide companionship as well as assist with daily tasks such as cooking and cleaning.
1. Home Health Aide (Tie)
Median salary: $25,280
Unemployment rate: 4.1%
Expected new job openings by 2029: 1,159,500
Home health aides provide essential services to seniors and those with chronic conditions or disabilities. They may measure vital signs, monitor medication usage and help with activities of daily living such as bathing and eating.
