Sites to Find Work-From-Home Jobs

In mid-October, Gallup reported that close to two-thirds of those who have been working remotely in the U.S. during the…

In mid-October, Gallup reported that close to two-thirds of those who have been working remotely in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic would prefer to continue doing so. While many employers are green-lighting this type of flexibility for the short-term — or in some cases, even longer-term — other employers require workers to return to the office. This means that if you want to keep working from home, you may need to find and land a job that’s specifically designated as remote work.

While COVID-19 caused companies to convert many previously on-site jobs to work-from-home opportunities for safety reasons, plenty of organizations have intentionally created positions that were designed to be virtual rather than in-house. That means that if you value becoming a remote worker or staying one, there are many organizations that may be advertising just the job you’re hoping for.

[See: 15 Best Remote Working Jobs.]

Work-from-home websites can help you find these types of coveted jobs. With so many people seeking remote opportunities, beware of work-from-home sites that promote fake job ads and other scams.

Below is a list of 10 reputable work-from-home job sites that offer a wide range of legitimate remote jobs, followed by descriptions of a few of the unique features of each site. If you’re wondering how to get a work-from-home job, these 10 sites are the perfect place to start, since each specifically lists remote employment opportunities for those who prefer that as a core aspect of the position.

— FlexJobs.

— Remote.co.

— California State University’s public database.

— Indeed.com.

— We Work Remotely.

— Zip Recruiter.

— Jobspresso.

— Working Nomads.

— Remote Work Hub.

— Remote OK.

(Editor’s note: Robin Madell is a contributing writer at FlexJobs and Remote.co.)

FlexJobs

Launched in 2007, FlexJobs is one of the longest-standing sites created specifically to help professionals find remote and flexible jobs. The site’s founder, Sara Sutton, explains she was inspired to start FlexJobs because she had been looking for a remote opportunity with a flexible schedule while pregnant and was discouraged by how many bogus job sites there were in this niche. FlexJobs’ staff researches what they identify as the best job listings for professional positions in more than 50 career fields worldwide. Opportunities are both part-time and full-time, from entry-level to executive-level. They provide client support for their members and a money-back guarantee. Pricing starts at $6.95 for a one-week trial.

Remote.co

Remote.co, a FlexJobs partner also founded by Sutton, describes itself as a site for “all things remote work.” It offers sections for employers to post remote jobs and for job seekers to find those opportunities. The site also includes a remote work blog and common work-from-home questions answered by 142 remote companies and virtual teams.

California State University’s Public Database

California State University–East Bay has a public database that lists remote job openings across the country. While the school generally shares this information with its students, it decided to offer this to everyone to help Americans find remote jobs in a difficult economy. The database is in a simple Google Sheets format, listing the company name, job title and category. The university’s job database is regularly updated and currently contains over 3,000 active job vacancies across diverse industries, reports CNN.

Indeed.com

One of the major job search sites for traditional work, Indeed, also has a special section for remote jobs. The site currently lists more than 135,000 remote jobs that are searchable by job type, salary estimate, location, company and experience level. Indeed also lets users upload resumes so that employers can find them.

[See: 7 Best Part-Time, Work From Home Jobs.]

We Work Remotely

According to the We Work Remotely site, its community has over 2.5 million monthly visitors. The site lists remote jobs in categories including programming, design, copywriting, sales and marketing; it also designates between full-time and contract positions. We Work Remotely also offers a number of resources for remote job seekers including a remote job description template, remote work trends and the top 100 remote work categories.

ZipRecruiter

While ZipRecruiter is a larger job board that publishes opportunities about traditional jobs as well, it contains a section specifically for remote positions. As of late November, its remote jobs database contained over 295,000 remote jobs. Some of the most popular types of remote jobs listed on the site are administrative, part-time and contract work. Some of the most popular remote job titles found on the site are teacher, graphic designer and bookkeeper.

Jobspresso

A free site that’s targeted solely toward remote jobs, Jobspresso has over 1,000 openings listed, featuring tech jobs such as developer, designer, UX and DevOps, as well as writing, editing and product management roles. According to the site, Jobspresso curates, reviews and adds onto its listings on a daily basis. The site’s staff spends time “to make sure every job is legitimate and open by reviewing the employer’s website, social media accounts and general reputation, so you see only the highest quality jobs.”

Working Nomads

Working Nomads distinguishes itself from other sites by offering a remote job board that spans positions worldwide. It targets job seekers who need “only a computer, Wi-Fi, and a cloud” to do their work, and offers not only fully remote positions, but partly remote jobs where you might need to spend some time on-site for training or team-building purposes.

[See: 20 Work-Life Balance Tips and Secrets From CEOs.]

Remote Work Hub

Offering only full-time remote jobs, Remote Work Hub‘s homepage claims that the site provides its users with 10 times more jobs and better filters than the No. 1 remote job board. The site was started by Cam Woodsum, who says he believes working online from anywhere you want “is the fastest shortcut to freedom and that freedom is the fastest shortcut to happiness and living a great life.” In addition to being able to browse categories to find certain types of jobs on Remote Work Hub, you can also set up job alerts, read blog posts and learn more about digital nomading.

Remote OK

Listing remote jobs in software development, customer support, marketing, design and other industries, the Remote OK site states that its job board reaches more than 1 million remote workers. The site also includes a worker directory, which is a global talent pool of over 5,000 remote workers and a live ranking of the hiring trends of top remote companies.

More from U.S. News

16 Low-Stress Jobs

Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance

19 Careers With the Most Job Security

Sites to Find Work-From-Home Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com