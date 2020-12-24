Balanced Fund 14991.45 + .15 – .15 + 12.55 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2457.89 + .17 + .05 + 10.81 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14991.45 + .15 – .15 + 12.55

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2457.89 + .17 + .05 + 10.81

Emerging Markets 426.72 – .36 – 1.36 + 16.86

Equity Income Fund 14144.39 + .35 – .60 + 3.45

GNMA 787.92 + .07 + .01 + 3.56

General Municipal Debt 1493.33 + .01 + .08 + 4.88

Gold Fund 407.61 + .72 – 2.25 + 28.45

High Current Yield 2451.69 + .16 + .24 + 4.35

High Yield Municipal 702.61 + .07 + .33 + 4.25

International Fund 2237.33 + .26 – .67 + 11.26

Science and Technology Fund 4798.29 – .09 + 1.05 + 49.60

Short Investment Grade 388.89 – .02 + .02 + 4.10

Short Municipal 192.72 + 1.73

US Government 741.55 + .06 + .12 + 7.55

