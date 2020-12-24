HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa: Where in the world is the sleigh now? | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 6:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14991.45 + .15 – .15 + 12.55

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2457.89 + .17 + .05 + 10.81

Emerging Markets 426.72 – .36 – 1.36 + 16.86

Equity Income Fund 14144.39 + .35 – .60 + 3.45

GNMA 787.92 + .07 + .01 + 3.56

General Municipal Debt 1493.33 + .01 + .08 + 4.88

Gold Fund 407.61 + .72 – 2.25 + 28.45

High Current Yield 2451.69 + .16 + .24 + 4.35

High Yield Municipal 702.61 + .07 + .33 + 4.25

International Fund 2237.33 + .26 – .67 + 11.26

Science and Technology Fund 4798.29 – .09 + 1.05 + 49.60

Short Investment Grade 388.89 – .02 + .02 + 4.10

Short Municipal 192.72 + 1.73

US Government 741.55 + .06 + .12 + 7.55

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up