Balanced Fund 14972.41 + .77 + 1.05 + 12.41
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2456.58 + .34 – .01 + 10.75
Emerging Markets 424.79 + .42 + 1.34 + 16.33
Equity Income Fund 14147.05 – .29 + .54 + 3.47
GNMA 786.29 + .08 – .12 + 3.35
General Municipal Debt 1488.21 + .08 + .31 + 4.52
Gold Fund 398.40 + .04 – .12 + 25.54
High Current Yield 2437.36 – .01 + .31 + 3.74
High Yield Municipal 697.11 + .14 + .54 + 3.43
International Fund 2209.37 + .15 + .60 + 9.87
Science and Technology Fund 4559.83 + .36 + .42 + 42.17
Short Investment Grade 388.59 + .09 + .12 + 4.02
Short Municipal 192.54 – .01 + .03 + 1.63
US Government 744.13 + .62 + .47 + 7.92
