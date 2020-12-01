CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14764.28 + .60 + 1.17 + 10.84

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2450.26 – .39 – .11 + 10.47

Emerging Markets 413.25 + 1.61 + .61 + 13.17

Equity Income Fund 14018.42 + .88 + 1.25 + 2.53

GNMA 787.21 + .06 + .12 + 3.47

General Municipal Debt 1479.70 + .02 + .17 + 3.93

Gold Fund 394.30 + 2.13 + 2.89 + 24.25

High Current Yield 2421.62 + .30 + .88 + 3.07

High Yield Municipal 689.88 + .01 + .34 + 2.36

International Fund 2190.80 + 1.99 + 2.53 + 8.95

Science and Technology Fund 4542.21 + 1.18 + 3.97 + 41.62

Short Investment Grade 387.97 + .02 + .14 + 3.86

Short Municipal 192.48 + .04 + .07 + 1.60

US Government 743.72 + .19 + .14 + 7.86

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up