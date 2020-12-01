Balanced Fund 14764.28 + .60 + 1.17 + 10.84 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2450.26 – .39 – .11 + 10.47 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14764.28 + .60 + 1.17 + 10.84

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2450.26 – .39 – .11 + 10.47

Emerging Markets 413.25 + 1.61 + .61 + 13.17

Equity Income Fund 14018.42 + .88 + 1.25 + 2.53

GNMA 787.21 + .06 + .12 + 3.47

General Municipal Debt 1479.70 + .02 + .17 + 3.93

Gold Fund 394.30 + 2.13 + 2.89 + 24.25

High Current Yield 2421.62 + .30 + .88 + 3.07

High Yield Municipal 689.88 + .01 + .34 + 2.36

International Fund 2190.80 + 1.99 + 2.53 + 8.95

Science and Technology Fund 4542.21 + 1.18 + 3.97 + 41.62

Short Investment Grade 387.97 + .02 + .14 + 3.86

Short Municipal 192.48 + .04 + .07 + 1.60

US Government 743.72 + .19 + .14 + 7.86

