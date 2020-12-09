How to Use LinkedIn to Find a Job

So you’ve got a LinkedIn profile, but you aren’t exactly sure how to find jobs on LinkedIn. You may be…

So you’ve got a LinkedIn profile, but you aren’t exactly sure how to find jobs on LinkedIn. You may be familiar with LinkedIn’s job board, but there are more ways to uncover job opportunities. The following tips will help you discover new ways to search for jobs on LinkedIn.

— Use LinkedIn’s job board.

— Filter results by LinkedIn features.

— Search by skills.

— Search remote jobs.

— Search hashtags.

— Search posts.

— Search groups.

— Use your alumni network.

— Use the “Open to Work” feature.

— What to know before applying through LinkedIn Easy Apply.

Use LinkedIn’s Job Board

When you search for a job using LinkedIn’s job board, you have several ways to filter the jobs you see. But, before you make any adjustments the first time, scroll through the jobs to get a feel for the types of roles and employers listed. Make note of the connections you have inside companies, how long ago the job was posted and how many people have applied. Focus on jobs that have recently been posted. The longer a job has been online, the more likely the employer has already selected their top candidates to interview. LinkedIn says that applying early can increase your chances of hearing back by up to four times.

Filter Results by LinkedIn Features

Within LinkedIn’s job search page, you can filter your search results by different LinkedIn features. One of the most valuable options is by filtering jobs found in your network. This shows only the jobs where you have a LinkedIn connection. Reach out to your connections before you apply to learn more about the job opportunity. You can also ask if your contact would be willing to refer you for the job. Referred candidates are more likely to be invited for an interview.

Search by Skills

Instead of searching for job titles, search by the skills you already have that you’d like in your next role. First, identify a skill or a specific function or software that you’ve mastered and want to continue working with in your next job. Searching the skill will let you see the jobs available that require that specific search query. For example, if you are in accounting and are looking for an entry-level accounting role, you may want to search for “reconciling invoices” or “Great Plains software” if you’re well-versed in those areas.

Search Remote Jobs

You may find more jobs by looking for remote jobs. Instead of entering your desired city or metropolitan area, type “remote” in the city, state or zip code box. If you want to find jobs that are in your city that offer remote working options, then indicate the city and state and look for the “remote” filter in the menu bar under the search boxes. Selecting the remote filter with your city and state will show fewer results since it is using the geographic location of the company.

Search Hashtags

Hashtags are used to tag posts and make them easier to discover. Many employees and recruiters will share job openings on LinkedIn and may even use specific hashtags. Some hashtags used to indicate job postings are more general, such as #hiringnow, #nowhiring, #jobs, #applytoday or #joinourteam. Other hashtags are specific to jobs, skills or companies, such as #rubyonrails, #projectmanagerjobs or #lifeat(company name).

To search for hashtags on LinkedIn, go to the search box and enter a hashtag; you will see results from across LinkedIn. The posts are from people, companies and even posts inside public groups. When you find a hashtag you find helpful, click to follow it. When you follow hashtags, posts with that hashtag appear in your home news feed on LinkedIn. By the way, try searching Twitter and Instagram for these hashtags too!

Search Posts

People do share openings on LinkedIn but may not use hashtags. To find jobs on LinkedIn that don’t have a hashtag, search for “(job title) job.” For example: “vice president of sales job.” Then, select the “posts” filter. To further refine your search results, test filtering by industry, posts made by your first-level connections or the date it was posted.

Search Groups

LinkedIn Groups help people with similar professional interests gather online. You can search for industry groups, regional groups, alumni groups or even groups catering to specific types of roles. Look at the recent posts shared and the number of members to see if it is worth joining. One secret benefit to joining a group is that you can invite almost any member to connect, even if you don’t have any mutual connections. This is one way to get in touch with company insiders or people in your profession and expand your network. These new connections may share job opportunities in the future.

Use Your Alumni Network

No matter when you graduated, alumni connections are a great way to connect with new people and possibly learn about jobs. If you haven’t tried the alumni tool, you may be surprised by how much information is available. To access this tool from LinkedIn’s desktop site, search for the school you attended and filter by school. When you’ve found your school, look for the alumni menu on the sidebar. You can filter alumni by the cities they work in, the companies they work for or the type of role they hold. You can even filter by the years they attended or graduated from your school to find people you may actually know. You can use the alumni tool to talk to people who can provide the inside scoop on what it’s like to work for a company. Or you could connect with alumni in a city you want to relocate to and have an instant network.

LinkedIn’s job board also shows you alumni who work at companies that are hiring when you look at a job posting. Investigate who the alumni are, and reach out to get more information about the company before you apply for the job.

Use the ‘Open to Work’ Feature

What can you do to effortlessly get a recruiter’s attention? Turning on the Open to Work feature on your LinkedIn profile doubles the likelihood of getting a message from a recruiter, according to LinkedIn. This feature has public and private options. You can choose whether you want all LinkedIn members or only recruiters to see the green photo frame around your profile picture that says “#OpenToWork.” If you set it to “Recruiters Only,” only recruiters with LinkedIn’s recruiting software can see you are available, excluding those who work for your current company. If you are employed and looking, you don’t want to jeopardize your job by letting people know you are looking.

Rather than make recruiters or your connections guess what type of work you are interested in, complete all the sections in the Open To Work feature. For example, list all the job titles you are interested in, the cities where you want to work, the type of work — such as an internship or full-time job — and when you would be ready to start a new position. This is one more way you can inform recruiters and your network that you are in the market for a job.

Before Applying Through LinkedIn Easy Apply

The hard part isn’t how to find jobs on LinkedIn. It’s submitting your application that takes time and effort. Before you select Easy Apply and your LinkedIn profile gets sent to the recruiter, make time to thoroughly review the job posting. Look at the requirements and make sure your profile addresses the necessary skills. In other words, did you integrate and mention those same skills in the various sections of your LinkedIn profile, such as the about section or the work, experience and skills sections? Have you researched the company and reached out to your connections inside the company? If LinkedIn has indicated that a connection works for the company, it’s a good idea to reach out to them to learn about the company and perhaps ask if they will refer you.

