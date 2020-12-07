Small Brussels sprouts pack a big nutritional punch. Brussels sprouts are essentially small cabbages that pack a mighty aromatic punch…

Brussels sprouts are essentially small cabbages that pack a mighty aromatic punch and provide plenty of nutrients, says Beth Stark, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Pennsylvania.

They are part of the cruciferous family of vegetables, which includes broccoli, cauliflower, kale, turnips, collards and cabbage. Brussels sprouts contain vitamins B6, C and K, as well as the minerals copper and manganese.

Brussels sprouts are associated with an array of possible health benefits, including:

— Protection against certain cancers.

— Reduced inflammation.

— A healthy digestive tract.

— Blood sugar control.

— Lower blood pressure.

— Improved bone health.

An extremely versatile vegetable

One of the great things about Brussels sprouts is the vegetable’s versatility. “Brussels sprouts can be enjoyed a variety of ways on their own or paired with other ingredients,” Stark says.

Ways to prepare Brussels sprouts include:

— Shaved and shredded into slaw-like pieces.

— Roasted.

— Sautéed.

Here are seven healthy Brussels sprouts recipes:

1. Pan-roasted buffalo Brussels sprouts

“When you’re craving the heat of buffalo wings, but want a more nutritious, plant-forward option, this recipe will do the trick,” Stark says. “The pan-roasting technique yields a flavorful sprout with a pleasing texture.”

You’ll also reap the added bonus of 4 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving.

Recipe:

— 1 ½ tablespoons of pure olive oil.

— 2 garlic cloves, minced.

— 1 pound of trimmed fresh Brussels sprouts, halved. Cut the large sprouts into thirds or quarters for even roasting.

— 1 ½ tablespoons of buffalo wing hot sauce.

— 1-ounce blue cheese crumbles

Heat the olive oil and garlic in a large skillet over medium-low heat for about 2 minutes, until hot. Add sprouts to the skillet, halved-side down, and cook untouched for 3 to 4 minutes, or until browned. Continue cooking for about 15 minutes, while stirring occasionally, until the sprouts are evenly roasted and tender. This makes about 2 ½ cups. Drizzle evenly with buffalo wing sauce, sprinkle with blue cheese crumbles and serve.

2. Sheet pan honey mustard glazed salmon with roasted Brussels sprouts and squash

Brussels sprouts and salmon are a great combination. “This simple preparation of Brussels sprouts transforms them into irresistible morsels of goodness,” Stark says, “thanks to the caramelization that occurs from roasting.”

Recipe:

— Cooking spray.

— 1 pound of Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved.

— 2 cups of cubed butternut squash.

— 1 ½ tablespoons of olive oil.

— ½ teaspoon of garlic powder.

— ¼ teaspoon of salt.

— ¼ teaspoon of black pepper.

— 2 tablespoons of pure honey.

— 2 tablespoons of stone ground mustard.

— 1 tablespoon of reduced-sodium soy sauce.

— ¼ teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes.

— 4 5-ounce fresh salmon fillets.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and coat a large, rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper and toss to coat. Arrange on a baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 15 minutes, tossing once halfway through. In a small bowl, whisk honey, mustard, soy sauce and crushed red pepper until blended. This should make about 1/3 of a cup.

Stir vegetables and push to the sides of the pan, creating a space in the center. Place salmon in the center of the baking sheet and spoon-glaze evenly over each fillet. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until the salmon flakes easily with a fork and reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve the glazed salmon with roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprouts.

3. Honey-roasted Dijon Brussels sprouts

“Roasting the Brussels sprouts keeps the vegetable fairly crisp on the outside, while tenderizing it on the inside,” says Nicole Hopsecger, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition. The mustard/honey ratio can be adjusted depending on whether you like more sweetness or spice.

Recipe:

— 2 pounds of Brussels sprouts.

— 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

— Salt and pepper to taste.

— 1 tablespoon of honey.

— 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard.

— 1 teaspoon of garlic powder.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet. In a large bowl, trim and toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Lay the sprouts in a single layer on the baking sheet. Roast the sprouts for 40 to 45 minutes. Turn the sprouts after 20 minutes to ensure even cooking. Mix the honey and Dijon mustard. Remove the sprouts from the oven and toss with the honey-Dijon mixture. Set back into the oven for an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Remove, place in a bowl and serve.

4. Brussels sprouts slaw

This is a nice variation on the typical cole slaw recipe that uses cabbage. “Adding slivered almonds provides more nutritional benefits, such as protein and magnesium,” Hopsecger says.

Recipe:

— 1 pound of Brussels sprouts.

— 2 to 4 green onions, minced.

— ¼ cup of rice wine vinegar.

— 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard.

— 1 tablespoon of low-sodium soy sauce.

— ¼ cup of olive oil mayonnaise.

— ¼ teaspoon of black pepper.

— ½ cup of slivered almonds.

Boil 6 cups of water in a large pot. Blanch the Brussels sprouts in boiling water for 1 minute, then remove and run under cold water. Dry the sprouts. Remove the bottom of the sprouts and halve, the long way. Slice the sprouts thinly with the slicing side of a box grater or a knife. In a large bowl, mix together the green onions, vinegar, mustard, soy sauce, mayonnaise and black pepper. Add the shredded Brussels sprouts and almonds to the mixture and serve when mixed.

5. Brussels sprouts hash

Adding Brussels sprouts to your hash recipe will provide additional nutrients, including folate and vitamin K. This dish is a tasty and healthy alternative to the traditional hash made with potatoes.

Recipe:

— 1 large sweet potato.

— 1 pound of Brussels sprouts.

— 1 white onion.

— ¼ cup of walnuts.

— ? cup of dried cherries or dried cranberries.

— 2 tablespoons of balsamic glaze.

— 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

— 6 slices of turkey bacon.

— ½ teaspoon of sage, ½ teaspoon of thyme, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and black pepper to taste.

Peel and dice the sweet potato, clean and quarter the Brussels sprouts and julienne the onion. Toss these ingredients in a large bowl with olive oil, garlic powder, sage, thyme and black pepper. Place vegetables on a baking sheet and roast in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. While the vegetables are roasting, place the turkey bacon on a skillet and cook over medium heat to desired crispiness. Dice the slices of turkey bacon and set them aside. Remove the vegetable mix from the oven and place it into the large bowl. Add chopped bacon, walnuts, dried cherries and mix. Drizzle balsamic glaze over the hash and serve.

6. Roasted Brussels sprouts

This is a tasty and versatile dish. “You can enjoy them chopped up in a salad, roasted with other vegetables or served with a protein or grains,” says Amber Pankonin a registered dietitian in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Recipe:

— 1 pound of Brussels sprouts, washed and quartered.

— 4 tablespoons of chopped dried cherries.

— 3 tablespoons of chopped peanuts.

Sauce:

— 3 tablespoons of olive oil.

— 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar.

— 2 tablespoons of balsamic glaze.

— ¼ teaspoon of salt.

— ¼ teaspoon of pepper.

— ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder.

— ¼ teaspoon dry mustard.

— ¼ teaspoon of onion powder.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash and chop Brussels sprouts. Combine the sprouts with cherries and peanuts and set aside. Prepare your sauce using the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, balsamic glaze, sat, pepper, garlic powder, dry mustard and onion powder. Whisk together and pour the mixture over Brussels sprouts, cherries and peanuts. Using clean hands or a spoon, make sure all the Brussels sprouts are coated with the mixture.

Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and then spread the Brussels sprouts mixture evenly on the baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes.

7. Brussels sprouts salad

“I love this recipe because it uses shredded Brussels sprouts, which adds great texture to any salad,” Pankonin says. “And because Brussels sprouts are a good source of fiber, this salad keeps me full for hours.”

Recipe:

— 6 cups of shredded Brussels sprouts, chopped in a food processor.

— 1 cup of sliced red onion.

— 1 cup of blue cheese crumbles.

— ½ cup of peanuts or nuts of choice.

— ¼ cup of dried cranberries.

Dressing:

— 2 ounces of canola oil.

— 1 ounce of apple cider vinegar.

— 1 ounce of cranberry juice.

— 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard.

— ½ teaspoon of garlic powder.

— ¼ teaspoon of salt.

To make the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a mason jar, secure the lid and shake for 30 seconds. Set it aside. For the salad, using a mixing bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts and onions with the dressing. Toss for 30 seconds to make sure the dressing is evenly distributed. Top with blue cheese crumbles, nuts and dried cranberries.

