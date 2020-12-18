Best Last-Minute Holiday Sales in 2020

Are you freaking out because you’re doing last-minute holiday shopping, or because you’re just starting your holiday shopping? Well, of…

Are you freaking out because you’re doing last-minute holiday shopping, or because you’re just starting your holiday shopping? Well, of course you are. Why would this year be any different?

Of course, this year is different. With the pandemic, braving the malls is something most shoppers would prefer to avoid.

Fortunately for our wallets, some retailers are offering big last-minute sales that may let shoppers get their gifts delivered on time (hopefully), especially if you’re prepared to shell out extra for expedited shipping, and avoid the crush of the crowds in the malls. Still, your best bet in many cases is to shop online, and, where you can, safely pick up your stuff curbside.

With that in mind, here are some of the best last-minute holiday sales to check out in 2020:

GameStop

To receive purchases by Christmas, orders must be placed by Dec. 24 (for same-day delivery), and you can pick up purchases at the store up until Dec. 24.

GameStop Last-Minute Holiday Sale Highlights:

— 20% off all Nintendo-themed collections.

— Buy one, get one free T-shirts (that’s an improvement over last year, when you had to buy two T-shirts to get one free).

— 40% off holiday décor.

— Save 39.99% on a Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger with AC Adapter. It’s $30 compared to $49.99.

Kohl’s

It’s too late to order online from Kohls.com, but you can order and pick up your purchase. The store can generally have your items in two hours or less (there are exceptions, like if you order a gift at 2 a.m.).

Kohl’s Last-Minute Holiday Sale Highlights:

— iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum. It’s on sale for $299 (regular price: $374.99).

— Sonoma Goods for Life Ultimate Bath Towel with Hygro Technology. $5.99 to $8.99 (regular, $9.99-$13.99).

— Earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent through Dec. 24. (And then you can redeem that cash Dec. 25 through Jan. 3.)

— You can take an extra $10 off fine and silver jewelry if you spend $50 on it and use the promo code “JEWELRY10.” Ends Dec. 24.

— Quite a few shoes brands, including Nike, Under Armour and Adidas, are 25% off.

Target

Depending where you live, you may be able to go to Target.com and utilize same-day delivery up until the last minute. Of course, you can always buy something on the website and then pick it up curbside or inside the store. Or, sure, you can mask up and go inside the store and buy something the old-fashioned way.

Target Last-Minute Holiday Sale Highlights:

This isn’t a varied sale highlights list, but here are some significant discounts (mostly on phones) that you may want to check out.

— $150 gift card when you buy a Samsung S10 Unlocked (128GB) — black, through Dec. 26.

— $150 gift card when you buy a Samsung A71 5G Unlocked (128GB) — black, through Dec. 26.

— $75 gift card when you buy a Samsung A51 LTE Unlocked (128GB) — black, through Dec. 26.

— $40 gift card when you buy a Google Pixel 4a 5G Unlocked (128GB) — black, through Dec. 27.

— $10 gift card when you buy a select Waterpik cordless plus water flosser, through Dec. 26.

Amazon

In theory, you have until Dec. 22 to get any number of items on Amazon by Dec. 24, with free shipping (if you’re a Prime member). Dec. 23 is the last day to order items that are eligible for one-day delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase). And Dec. 24 is the last day to order items eligible for same-day delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35, order by 9:30 a.m. local time).

But remember — there’s a pandemic going on. That’s affected the speed of holiday shipping. So you’d do well to not count on those dates and push things until the last second.

Amazon sales change rapidly, so if you go to Amazon’s holiday deal page, you’ll find plenty of up-to-the-minute holiday deals.

DSW

You can still get things delivered if you make purchases by 2 p.m. EST, on Dec. 18. If you do go that route, you’ll get $10 off two-day shipping if you use the code “ISHIPIT.”

There are numerous shoes on sale, but some here are DSW last-minute holiday sale highlights to keep in mind :

— If you spend $49 or more, you’ll receive $10 off of purchases. Provided you use the code “DECKTHEHALLS.”

— Spend $99 and more, and you’ll get $20 off. Use the code “DECKTHEHALLS.”

— Spend $199 and more, and you’ll get $60 off. Use the code “DECKTHEHALLS.”

Express

It’s too late to order online to get your gifts on time. But you can always order and pick up gifts at one of its stores.

At the time of this writing, the website was touting 40% to 60% off of everything sold online and in stores.

J.C. Penney

It’s too late to have anything shipped to your home on time for the holidays, but you can always use the stores — and you’ll get an extra 10% off when you use fast and free same-day pickup (on select items in select stores, the website states). You can do the same-day pickup until noon on Dec. 24, which is about as last-minute shopping as it gets.

J.C. Penney Last-Minute Holiday Sale Highlights

— Up to 70% off fine and fashion jewelry (after extra 30% off with J.C. Penney Credit Card and the coupon or code “SHOPGEMS.”) Ends Dec. 24 in store, Dec. 25 online.

— Up to 25% off toys.

— Men’s clothing and gifts up to 40% off.

— Women’s clothing and gifts up to 30% to 50% off.

— Tech gifts, like speakers and smart watches, up to 30% off.

Kmart

You will have to, at this point, go into the store — or order at Kmart.com and then pick up your purchase inside or curbside to get gifts in time for Christmas.

Kmart Last-Minute Holiday Sale Highlights

— Up to 75% off fine jewelry.

— Up to 30% off select cellphones.

— Up to 30% off TVs.

— Up to 30% off select laptops.

— Up to 30% off select headphones and earbuds.

Walmart

You have until Dec. 19 (by 2 p.m., local time) to take advantage of the store’s free two-day delivery service, and Dec. 21, by 2 p.m., to do free next-day delivery. You can do an in-store pickup if you order by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m., for a pick up on Dec. 24. You may be able to order on Dec. 24 and pick up that day as well.

Walmart Last-Minute Holiday Sale Highlights

— Walmart has a Christmas gifts deal webpage you may want to check out.

— The usual numerous rollbacks on toys, including 20% off select Lego sets.

— Lots of markdowns on TVs, including an RCA 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV, which is going for $259.99 instead of $319.99.

Ulta Beauty

You can do expedited shipping if you order by Dec. 18, at noon CST, for delivery by Dec. 24. Otherwise, it’s best to shop online and pick it up in the store or at the curb. In store and online, you can get deals up to 50% off.

