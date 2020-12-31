CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down

Trump extends visa ban; court clears health insurance rule

Chief justice praises work of federal courts during COVID-19

GOP senator rebukes ‘dangerous ploy’ to fight Biden victory

Pelosi likely speaker again, but might require high-wire act

EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

US to move aircraft carrier out of Mideast amid Iran tension

Census: Early analysis shows falsifying data was rare

Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims

