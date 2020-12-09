45 Law Schools With the Highest Percentage of Racial or Ethnic Minorities

Students from minority racial and ethnic backgrounds often choose these law schools. At some law schools, a student who self-identifies…

Listen now to WTOP News

Students from minority racial and ethnic backgrounds often choose these law schools.

At some law schools, a student who self-identifies as a racial or ethnic minority is likely to meet many classmates who are similar in that respect.

This tends to be the case at historically Black J.D. programs, but there are also other schools with a significant minority population. For this report, minority students include both those who identify as either Black, Hispanic, American Indian, Pacific Islander or Asian and those with mixed heritage.

Among the 188 law schools that provided minority enrollment statistics to U.S. News, the average percentage of minority students was 27.7% in fall 2019. These 45 schools had the highest proportion of enrolled students with racial or ethnic minority backgrounds.

Columbia University (NY)

Total number of enrolled students: 1,244

Percentage of minorities: 32.9%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 4 (tie)

Learn more about Columbia Law School.

University of California–Los Angeles

Total number of enrolled students: 975

Percentage of minorities: 32.9%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 15

Learn more about the UCLA School of Law.

Florida State University

Total number of enrolled students: 605

Percentage of minorities: 33.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 50 (tie)

Learn more about the Florida State University College of Law.

Northeastern University (MA)

Total number of enrolled students: 603

Percentage of minorities: 33.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 67 (tie)

Learn more about the Northeastern University School of Law.

University of Illinois–Chicago (John Marshall)

Total number of enrolled students: 973

Percentage of minorities: 34.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 140

Learn more about John Marshall Law School.

University of Nevada–Las Vegas (Boyd)

Total number of enrolled students: 444

Percentage of minorities: 35.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 62 (tie)

Learn more about the Boyd School of Law.

American University (Washington) (DC)

Total number of enrolled students: 1,242

Percentage of minorities: 35.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 76 (tie)

Learn more about the Washington College of Law.

Seattle University

Total number of enrolled students: 647

Percentage of minorities: 35.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 129 (tie)

Learn more about Seattle University School of Law.

University of Baltimore

Total number of enrolled students: 668

Percentage of minorities: 36.1%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 126 (tie)

Learn more about the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Oklahoma City University

Total number of enrolled students: 460

Percentage of minorities: 36.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about Oklahoma City University School of Law.

Florida Coastal School of Law

Total number of enrolled students: 184

Percentage of minorities: 36.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the Florida Coastal School of Law.

University of Chicago (IL)

Total number of enrolled students: 614

Percentage of minorities: 36.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 4 (tie)

Learn more about the University of Chicago Law School.

Loyola University New Orleans

Total number of enrolled students: 515

Percentage of minorities: 36.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 126 (tie)

Learn more about the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

Touro College (Fuchsberg) (NY)

Total number of enrolled students: 502

Percentage of minorities: 37.1%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center.

University of the Pacific (McGeorge) (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 516

Percentage of minorities: 37.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the McGeorge School of Law.

Stanford University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 567

Percentage of minorities: 37.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 2

Learn more about Stanford Law School.

Cornell University (NY)

Total number of enrolled students: 603

Percentage of minorities: 37.8%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 13

Learn more about Cornell Law School.

University of Houston

Total number of enrolled students: 679

Percentage of minorities: 37.8%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 56 (tie)

Learn more about University of Houston Law Center.

University of Southern California (Gould)

Total number of enrolled students: 590

Percentage of minorities: 38.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 18 (tie)

Learn more about the Gould School of Law.

Yale University (CT)

Total number of enrolled students: 630

Percentage of minorities: 40%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 1

Learn more about Yale Law School.

University of California–Berkeley

Total number of enrolled students: 986

Percentage of minorities: 41%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 9 (tie)

Learn more about the UC–Berkeley School of Law.

Chapman University (Fowler) (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 460

Percentage of minorities: 42%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 111 (tie)

Learn more about the Fowler School of Law.

Loyola Marymount University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 1,027

Percentage of minorities: 43.1%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 62 (tie)

Learn more about Loyola Law School Los Angeles.

University of California (Hastings)

Total number of enrolled students: 945

Percentage of minorities: 43.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 59

Learn more about the Hastings College of Law.

Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School

Total number of enrolled students: 1,156

Percentage of minorities: 43.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

Southwestern Law School (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 805

Percentage of minorities: 45.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about Southwestern Law School.

California Western School of Law

Total number of enrolled students: 676

Percentage of minorities: 45.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about California Western School of Law.

South Texas College of Law Houston

Total number of enrolled students: 975

Percentage of minorities: 45.9%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about South Texas College of Law Houston.

University of California–Irvine

Total number of enrolled students: 519

Percentage of minorities: 46.1%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 27 (tie)

Learn more about UC–Irvine School of Law.

University of Miami

Total number of enrolled students: 1,113

Percentage of minorities: 47%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 67 (tie)

Learn more about the University of Miami School of Law.

University of California–Davis

Total number of enrolled students: 592

Percentage of minorities: 47.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 38 (tie)

Learn more about the UC Davis School of Law.

University of New Mexico

Total number of enrolled students: 310

Percentage of minorities: 48.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 99 (tie)

Learn more about the University of New Mexico School of Law.

Nova Southeastern University (Broad) (FL)

Total number of enrolled students: 621

Percentage of minorities: 51.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the Shepard Broad College of Law.

University of San Francisco

Total number of enrolled students: 400

Percentage of minorities: 52.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Santa Clara University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 707

Percentage of minorities: 52.8%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 107 (tie)

Learn more about the Santa Clara University School of Law.

CUNY

Total number of enrolled students: 622

Percentage of minorities: 53.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 107 (tie)

Learn more about the CUNY School of Law.

Golden Gate University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 489

Percentage of minorities: 57.9%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the Golden Gate University School of Law.

St. Mary’s University (TX)

Total number of enrolled students: 737

Percentage of minorities: 58.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Western State College of Law at Westcliff University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 231

Percentage of minorities: 59.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the Western State College of Law.

Florida International University

Total number of enrolled students: 465

Percentage of minorities: 62.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 90 (tie)

Learn more about the Florida International University College of Law.

North Carolina Central University

Total number of enrolled students: 364

Percentage of minorities: 66.8%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the North Carolina Central University School of Law.

University of the District of Columbia (Clarke)

Total number of enrolled students: 242

Percentage of minorities: 67.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the David A. Clarke School of Law.

University of Hawaii–Manoa (Richardson)

Total number of enrolled students: 330

Percentage of minorities: 68.2%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 96 (tie)

Learn more about the William S. Richardson School of Law.

Florida A&M University

Total number of enrolled students: 563

Percentage of minorities: 71.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 148-194

Learn more about the Florida A&M University College of Law.

Howard University (DC)

Total number of enrolled students: 441

Percentage of minorities: 97.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 107 (tie)

Learn more about the Howard University School of Law.

Learn more about diversity in legal education.

Find out how to craft a compelling law school diversity statement, and discover the reasons that law schools value diversity. Learn about what it means to be an underrepresented minority law school applicant. Follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

These are the 45 law schools with the largest share of minority law students.

— Howard University: 97.5%

— Florida A&M University: 71.6%

— University of Hawaii–Manoa (Richardson): 68.2%

— University of the District of Columbia (Clarke): 67.4%

— North Carolina Central University: 66.8%

— Florida International University: 62.4%

— Western State College of Law at Westcliff University: 59.7%

— St. Mary’s University: 58.3%

— Golden Gate University: 57.9%

— CUNY: 53.4%

— Santa Clara University: 52.8%

— University of San Francisco: 52.3%

— Nova Southeastern University (Broad): 51.5%

— University of New Mexico: 48.4%

— University of California–Davis: 47.3%

— University of Miami: 47%

— University of California–Irvine: 46.1%

— South Texas College of Law Houston: 45.9%

— California Western School of Law: 45.7%

— Southwestern Law School: 45.5%

— University of California (Hastings): 43.3%

— Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School: 43.3%

— Loyola Marymount University: 43.1%

— Chapman University (Fowler): 42%

— University of California–Berkeley: 41%

— Yale University: 40%

— University of Southern California (Gould): 38.3%

— Cornell University: 37.8%

— University of Houston: 37.8%

— Stanford University: 37.7%

— University of the Pacific (McGeorge): 37.6%

— Touro College (Fuchsberg): 37.1%

— Loyola University New Orleans: 36.7%

— University of Chicago: 36.6%

— Florida Coastal School of Law: 36.4%

— Oklahoma City University: 36.3%

— University of Baltimore: 36.1%

— American University (Washington): 35.7%

— Seattle University: 35.7%

— University of Nevada–Las Vegas (Boyd): 35.6%

— University of Illinois–Chicago (John Marshall): 34.6%

— Northeastern University: 33.7%

— Florida State University: 33.6%

— Columbia University: 32.9%

— University of California–Los Angeles: 32.9%

More from U.S. News

10 Factors to Consider Before Applying to Law School and Becoming a Lawyer

A Law School Application Resume That Made the Cut

Why Is It So Hard to Get Into a Top Law School?

45 Law Schools With the Highest Percentage of Racial or Ethnic Minorities originally appeared on usnews.com