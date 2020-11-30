The Best Places to Retire in Texas

Best cities to retire in Texas America’s second-most populous state is a haven for retirees. Whether you’re seeking warmer weather,…

Best cities to retire in Texas

America’s second-most populous state is a haven for retirees. Whether you’re seeking warmer weather, affordable housing, lower taxes or engaging leisure activities, you will be able to find it somewhere in the state of Texas. Many cities in Texas have ample job opportunities for retirees looking to launch a second career and top doctors and hospitals that can help manage health conditions, according to a recent U.S. News analysis of the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan areas as potential retirement spots. The study included data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. A bonus for retirees: Texas doesn’t have a state income tax. Here are the best cities to retire in Texas:

7. McAllen

Population: 849,389

Share of population age 60+: 15%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,135

Median monthly rent: $716

Median home price: $70,600

The McAllen metro area, which includes Edinburg and Mission, is located at the southern tip of Texas. A nationwide Gallup survey found that McAllen residents are more satisfied with their careers than workers in any other large metro area in the country. It helps that a modest income is usually enough to pay for housing. McAllen is the only large metro area in the country where the typical home costs less than $100,000.

6. Corpus Christi

Population: 452,295

Share of population age 60+: 20%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,449

Median monthly rent: $983

Median home price: $122,800

The laid-back lifestyle and low housing prices draw many retirees to Corpus Christi. This seaside city is an affordable place to retire near the Gulf of Mexico. The Padre Island National Seashore provides a 70-mile stretch of undeveloped coastline to enjoy the sand, sun and wildlife. Retirees may be able to visit or volunteer at the Texas State Aquarium, USS Lexington or South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

5. El Paso

Population: 841,752

Share of population age 60+: 16%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,201

Median monthly rent: $812

Median home price: $105,400

El Paso is one of the most affordable places to retire in the country. The median home price is among the lowest of any metro area in the U.S. A Gallup survey found that El Paso residents score highly on several measures of life satisfaction, including liking what they do each day and having supportive relationships. This western Texas city is located directly across the Rio Grande from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez.

4. Austin

Population: 2,058,351

Share of population age 60+: 15%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,836

Median monthly rent: $1,217

Median home price: $262,400

Austin‘s hot job market and unique, quirky culture draw many people to the area, including retirees. The city attracted over 16,439 new residents between July 2018 and 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. This state capital city is the home of the University of Texas–Austin, where seniors age 65 and older can take up to six tuition-free credit hours per semester. The area is also a hub for tech jobs, including Apple, Dell and IBM. Major health care providers include St. David’s Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin. Housing in Austin costs more than in many other parts of Texas, but retirees relocating from more expensive cities with similar amenities may be able to reduce their housing costs.

3. San Antonio

Population: 2,426,204

Share of population age 60+: 18%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,458

Median monthly rent: $987

Median home price: $150,500

San Antonio is among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. The metro area added 17,237 people between July 2018 and 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Health care is available at Methodist Hospital-San Antonio. San Antonio could be an ideal place to retire for those on a budget. Retirees can enjoy the scenic beauty of the Texas Hill Country without facing high housing costs. The San Antonio Missions, including the Alamo, were declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015.

2. Houston

Population: 6,779,104

Share of population age 60+: 16%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,685

Median monthly rent: $1,055

Median home price: $169,300

Houston is the 4th largest city in the U.S. Located in eastern Texas near the Gulf of Mexico, Houston has a museum district and a theater district that provide plenty of recreation and volunteer opportunities for retirees. Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked 20th in the nation on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. The area has several colleges, including the University of Houston, where seniors age 65 and older are eligible to audit courses for free, and Rice University. Housing costs far less in Houston than in similarly sized cities in other states.

1. Dallas

Population: 7,255,028

Share of population age 60+: 16%

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,688

Median monthly rent: $1,085

Median home price: $179,100

Dallas and nearby Fort Worth have been rapidly attracting new residents for the past decade, the Census Bureau found. The low housing costs make it affordable to relocate. Major health care providers include Baylor University Medical Center and the UT Southwestern Medical Center. Sports fans have ample professional teams to root for, including the Cowboys, Mavericks, Rangers and Stars, while those interested in the arts can find volunteer opportunities and social events at the city’s many museums.

