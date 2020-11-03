How to Write a Resume Objective Statement

Since the pandemic, more professionals are looking for job opportunities than ever before. All professionals need to present a smart,…

Since the pandemic, more professionals are looking for job opportunities than ever before. All professionals need to present a smart, tailored resume to a hiring manager. But it can be intimidating to present your best self on one piece of paper. One way to get started is by writing a solid objective statement.

Basically, resume objective statements are a few sentences stating your value to the employer, strengths and why you are seeking the position relevant to your long-term goals. There may be instances where a resume objective statement isn’t necessary, since this takes up prime real estate right under your contact information on your resume and could be repetitive.

For example, if a company accepts a cover letter, you will want to use your cover letter to explain your goals and reasons for wanting the position in greater detail, making the resume objective statement unnecessary. On the other hand, many companies are no longer asking for cover letters since many professionals have been furloughed or laid off due to the pandemic; in this case, using a resume objective statement is worth considering to address those items immediately on your resume.

Here are five tips to help you get started on writiting a resume objective that stands out from the crowd:

Create a Long Version

Narrowing down your short-term goals and why you want to work for the company into a few sentences can be tough. It’s best to first create a long version of your objective statement. Once you have written down all of your short-term goals and reasons why you want that particular position, you will be better equipped to narrow down your objective into a few sentences to only mention the most essential details. The long version will also help you have a good starting point to delete or add details as you continue to perfect your statement with the following tips.

Don’t Cut and Paste

Your objective statement should be tailored to each position you apply for so that it speaks directly to the company you want to work for. Avoid a cookie-cutter objective statement. While in essence your professional goals don’t change, you can you word them in a certain way that most appeals to each individual job position. You will also want to include specific reasons why you want to work for the company, and that will change with each job position. While some details may stay the same (recent college grad, laid off, etc.), take the extra time to personalize your resume objective statements.

Grab Their Attention

Avoid using standard words or templates when creating an objective. While you can use a template for guidance, a good objective for a resume is one that grabs the attention of a hiring manager. Your objective statement is similar to your elevator pitch. You will want to create a few sentences that explain where you are going professionally and what you bring to the industry.

Use the Right Keywords

When personalizing your resume objective, make sure to include the right keywords. What skills or duties is the company looking for? How do those fit in with your short-term goals? What does that have to do with why you want the position? Taking the time to think about these questions will help you use the correct keywords, preferably the ones from the job listing. This will also help catch the eye of the hiring manager.

Include Any Important Information

Are you only looking for part-time work due to the pandemic? Are you applying for a remote job in another state or country? Are you relocating or changing industries? Make sure to include those important details in your objective statement to avoid being disqualified from the hiring process.

Resume Objective Statement Samples

If you’re seeking out inspiration before crafting your own resume objective, check out these statements:

— I am a highly-skilled, dedicated and approachable professional with more than 10 years of experience in the marketing field. I am seeking the position of Marketing Director to help Company Name get amazing stories out into the marketplace.

— I am a friendly, hardworking chef with 12 years of experience in the midchain restaurant business. Due to the coronavirus, I was laid off in my last position. I’m currently seeking the position of head chef to bring my unique multinational flavors to Company Name’s table.

Alternatives to a Resume Objective Statement

A resume objective statement may not be the best option for your resume. In this case, you can substitute your objective statement for your branding statement. Many times your branding statement makes more impact than an objective statement. An advantage of using your branding statement is that it’s already personalized and doesn’t change for each job position.

Another alternative to a resume objective statement is making good use of the summary of qualifications section on your resume. This is where you can restate your qualifications in a slightly different way than from your cover letter. This area of your resume should also be tailored to each individual job position.

How to Write a Resume Objective Statement originally appeared on usnews.com