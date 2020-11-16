16 Top Romantic Getaways in Florida

While Virginia may be for lovers and Louisiana may be the state you fall in love with all over again,…

While Virginia may be for lovers and Louisiana may be the state you fall in love with all over again, Florida is the Sunshine State — and it features vacation spots that appeal to every kind of couple. Nostalgic duos can channel their younger selves at Central Florida’s theme parks, lovebirds seeking privacy can soak up some sun on desolate stretches of sand and history buffs can stroll hand in hand through charming small towns.

With so many cities, towns, islands and accommodation options to choose from, finding the right place in Florida to rekindle your love may seem daunting. To help you decide which locales to prioritize, U.S. News rounded up Florida’s most romantic vacation spots. Whether you want to stay on the coast or head inland, you and your sweetheart will enjoy reconnecting in these dreamy destinations.

Romantic Getaways in Florida:

— St. Augustine

— Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, A Noble House Resort

— The Don CeSar

— Miami Beach

— Sanibel Island

— Fort Lauderdale

— Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

— Henderson Park Inn

— Amelia Island

— Sarasota

— The Breakers

— JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

— Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach

— Naples

— Boca Beach Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

— Vero Beach

St. Augustine

Head to St. Augustine if you and your soul mate appreciate history. Nicknamed the Ancient City because of its founding in 1565, the oldest continuously occupied settlement in the U.S. is packed with Spanish colonial attractions worth checking out. Start your visit exploring St. Augustine’s famous Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, a 17th-century fort built to protect Spanish Florida from pirates and British troops. Then, spend some time at the aptly named Old Jail before visiting Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, where you and your significant other can drink from the mythical spring early settlers believed had anti-aging properties. To get an overview of noteworthy historical sites like these, sign up for a guided walking tour.

If you and your beau would rather explore at your own pace, plan a leisurely stroll up and down St. George Street. This downtown, pedestrian-only thoroughfare is lined with old-world structures that house boutique shops, eateries and art galleries, including local favorites like Whets tone Chocolates and the Spanish Bakery & Café. Should you decide this trip is the right time to get down on one knee, sneak away to The Pearl Shop to pick out a one-of-a-kind engagement ring for your partner. You can pop the question during a romantic sunset cruise, while on a horse-drawn carriage ride or after climbing to the top of the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

Regardless of your relationship status, you and your sweetheart can celebrate your time together with a bottle of wine and gourmet international cuisine at traveler- and local-approved restaurants like Collage and Michael’s. When you’re ready to retire for the night, retreat to one of several properties located within the town center. The Collector Inn delights history-loving twosomes with its impeccable service, beautiful grounds and well-appointed rooms and suites, which feature charming details like fireplaces, verandas and coquina walls. Meanwhile, the Casa Monica Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection appeals to couples in search of Southern hospitality, spacious accommodations and an exclusive atmosphere (thanks in part to the pool cabanas and private beach club). For more lodging options, consult the Best Hotels in St. Augustine.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, A Noble House Resort: Little Torch Key

Twosomes who crave peace and quiet will love visiting Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Located 27 miles northeast of Key West on Little Torch Key, this Florida Keys resort feels like paradise, according to past guests. Only accessible by seaplane or boat (the latter of which is covered by the 12.5% daily resort fee), the adults-only property promises to offer the “perfect combination of privacy and luxury.” Inside all of the British West Indies-inspired bungalow suites, visitors will discover details like vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, private decks and indoor-outdoor showers. Plus, upgraded suites boast outdoor copper tubs and exclusive access to a beach with a fire pit, among other romantic amenities. Duos can dial up the romance further by adding on a turndown package that includes perks like a bottle of Champagne, a drawn bath for two and chocolate-covered strawberries. But what makes Little Palm Island’s suites ideal for couples is what they lack: Guests won’t find TVs, Wi-Fi access or telephones inside the accommodations, an intentional move by the resort to help travelers disconnect from everyday stress.

When couples are ready to venture outside their digs, they can arrange off-site fishing excursions, scuba diving outings and more through the concierge or take advantage of the resort’s countless amenities. The on-site spa offers a variety of treatments, including couples massages and an aromatherapy bath, while the beach is the place to go to swim and try activities like paddleboarding and kayaking (the resort fee includes use of water sports equipment). There’s also the outdoor pool, which features front-row views of the ocean, lounge chairs and a bar that serves tropical cocktails and casual bites. For more substantial meals showcasing fresh seafood, grab a bite to eat at The Dining Room. Lovebirds can enhance the mood by arranging a private dinner on their suite’s deck or at the beach at sunset.

The Don CeSar: St. Pete Beach

[IMAGE]

Whether you and your partner appreciate heartwarming love stories or simply want to sleep steps away from one of Florida’s best beaches, The Don CeSar is worth a stay. Opened in the late 1920s as a tribute to real estate icon Thomas Rowe’s lost love, The Don CeSar regularly welcomes vacationing lovebirds and couples looking to tie the knot. Upon entering the Pink Palace, you and your sweetheart will feel as if you’ve stepped back in time thanks to the property’s old-Florida details, such as retro tile floors, wicker furnishings and palm leaf print accents. This Roaring ’20s vibe is especially apparent in the lobby bar, which serves a selection of cocktails and small plates during the day. For a more romantic setting, grab a sweet treat at the ice cream parlor to enjoy at the beach while watching the sun set, or cuddle by one of The Rowe Bar’s outdoor fire pits. Maritana, the main restaurant, is the place to go if your ideal date night involves dressing up and savoring gourmet seafood.

After satiating your appetite or quenching your thirst, go for a dip in one of two outdoor pools, pamper yourselves at the 11,000-square-foot spa or borrow loaner bicycles — which the $36 daily resort fee covers — to check out nearby attractions like Fort De Soto Park, a 1,136-acre park that sits less than 7 miles south of the property. If you’re visiting the St. Petersburg area to exchange vows, you’re in luck: In addition to being one of the Best Hotels in St. Pete Beach, The Don CeSar is a popular wedding venue. Choose from a charming courtyard or the beach to say “I do,” then head to one of several ballrooms or the beach pavilion to dance the night away with your loved ones. No matter the reason for your stay, you and your partner will enjoy lounging in your room or suite. Standard amenities include plantation shutters and beds dressed with plush linens. Some previous guests said basic rooms are small, so for more elbow room, reserve one of the hotel’s penthouses, which feature two-story layouts, kitchenettes and furnished balconies. Book the Don Romance Package for extras like a bottle of Champagne and breakfast for two in your room.

Miami Beach

For a dose of art and culture in a chic atmosphere, travel to bustling Miami Beach. In this ritzy beach community just east of Miami, you’ll discover miles of gorgeous sands and boulevards lined with upscale shops and stunning buildings. Begin your vacation sunbathing at Lummus Park, or head north to Haulover Park for some fun in the sun sans clothing. If you and your partner would rather get out on the water than gaze at it from the shore, sign up for a private sailing charter or rent water sports equipment like paddleboards, Jet Skis and kayaks through a reputable outfitter like Miami Tours and Water Adventures.

Once you and your sweetheart have gotten your fill of the sand and the sea, get a dose of contemporary art at The Bass, explore the lush Miami Beach Botanical Garden or admire the incredible structures that comprise the Art Deco Historic District. Foodies should also save time for a South Beach food tour or a food tour of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. If your stomachs start to grumble for something more substantial, sit down for an Italian-inspired meal in Casa Tua’s garden, where tropical plants, hanging lanterns and candles help set the mood. Or, watch the sun set while savoring tasty plates of salmon tartare, wagyu beef gyoza and pan-seared tenderloin (among other items) at the Lincoln Road Mall‘s rooftop restaurant, Juvia.

Miami Beach is home to an impressive collection of hotels, but couples who crave a see-and-be-seen scene should hang their hats at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Though past guests praised the attentive staff and clean accommodations, which come equipped with amenities like iMac computers and minibars, it was the property’s on-site facilities that set it apart. Duos can swim in one of 11 pools, lounge on the beach and enjoy a treatment in the spa, among other options. Check out the Best Hotels in Miami Beach for more accommodation options.

Sanibel Island

[IMAGE]

Few Florida destinations are as serene and laid-back as Sanibel Island. Situated about 20 miles southwest of Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Sanibel Island appeals to couples seeking rest and relaxation. Lovebirds will likely spend the bulk of their time at Sanibel Island’s beautiful beaches, where they can swim, sunbathe and look for seashells. Bowman’s Beach and Blind Pass Beach are especially popular for shelling, while the shoreline by the Sanibel Island Lighthouse is an excellent place to snap photos and see wild dolphins.

If twosomes ever tire of the beach, they can head to the J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge for a change of scenery. The more than 6,400-acre protected area is home to 245-plus kinds of birds, including colorful species like the roseate spoonbill and the American flamingo. Duos should also check out Periwinkle Way, the island’s main shopping and dining thoroughfare. According to previous visitors, two of the street’s casual eateries — the Blue Giraffe Restaurant and Paper Fig Kitchen — can’t be missed.

Local accommodations run the gamut from charming cottages and inns to beachfront resorts. Couples who prefer boutique-style properties will love staying at the Island Inn, which features an outdoor pool, two tennis courts, a restaurant and 49 rooms, suites and cottages. Former guests recommend reserving one of the cozy cottages for breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico; choose the Phister Gulfview Cottage to watch the sun set from a screened-in porch and curl up together by the brick fireplace. For even more amenities, bed down at Casa Ybel Resort. Nestled on 23 acres, this sprawling resort offers countless opportunities to turn up the romance. Reconnect during an outdoor yoga session, borrow bikes to explore the island’s 20 miles of trails, unwind with an in-suite couples massage or split a bottle of wine and plates of fresh seafood at the on-site Thistle Lodge restaurant. For more accommodation options, browse the Best Hotels in Sanibel Island.

Fort Lauderdale

Take your partner to Fort Lauderdale if having a mix of things to see and do is just as important as sticking to a budget. A more affordable option than Miami Beach, which sits about 30 miles south, Fort Lauderdale offers numerous must-see attractions that are either free or charge low entrance fees. Plan on spending at least a few hours lounging on one of several shorelines — Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Beach earn rave reviews from visitors for their crystal-clear water s, clean sand and proximity to restaurants and hotels. You’ll also want to prioritize Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, a lush oasis in the heart of the city. Though you could easily spend your entire visit relaxing with your beau beneath one of the park’s oak trees, you’d be remiss if you didn’t pack a picnic lunch to enjoy at Pavilion 3, which overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway. Plus, an equipment provider with rentals like tandem kayaks and pedal boats is available on-site.

Outside the park, you and your soul mate will find other ways to keep yourselves occupied. Sign up for a bike tour to get an overview of the city’s Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District. Or, explore Fort Lauderdale’s famous waterways — this is the Venice of America, after all — with the help of an adorable pup during a paddleboard tour. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to traveler-approved Kaluz Restaurant for fresh seafood, premium cuts of meat and comfort classics like burgers and flatbreads. Previous visitors also loved Casa D’Angelo, an upscale Italian restaurant ideal for date night.

Fort Lauderdale offers its fair share of high-end accommodations, but for cool digs that won’t break the bank, use your accrued loyalty program points for a stay at Hilton-affiliated Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach or the Marriott-linked W Fort Lauderdale. Both properties are centrally located, offer chic outdoor pools and house well-appointed accommodations with stylish furnishings, plush bathrobes and, in some cases, balconies with water views. If you don’t have Hilton Honors or Marriott Bonvoy points to use, bed down at a less expensive (but equally romantic) property like B Ocean Resort, which features a private beach area, two infinity pools and a spa suite, among other amenities. See the Best Hotels in Fort Lauderdale for more lodging options.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa: Lake Buena Vista

Reserve a room at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa if you and your significant other are kids at heart. Unlike other properties on the Walt Disney World Resort grounds, this hotel situated 23 miles southwest of central Orlando offers an opulent setting made for couples. While you and your partner will undoubtedly want to take advantage of the Grand Floridian’s easy access to the Magic Kingdom, which is only one stop away on Disney’s monorail, the hotel’s Victorian-style architecture and upscale amenities shouldn’t be overlooked. Inside the grandiose lobby, you and your sweetheart can forget about life’s stresses while listening to live piano music. What’s more, the hotel’s zero-entry pool offers a quiet atmosphere ideal for adults. If you and your sweetheart are feeling nostalgic, participate in property activities like making s’mores by a fire pit and watching movies beneath the stars.

Following a day of relaxing or park hopping, get dressed up for a romantic evening on-site. Start the night toasting to your love at the Enchanted Rose, an elegant lounge with four areas inspired by “Beauty and the Beast,” including a garden terrace and a library. Then, treat yourselves to dinner at Narcoossee’s. Overlooking Seven Seas Lagoon, this upscale restaurant serves mouthwatering steaks and seafood dishes, according to past patrons. After filling up on gourmet fare, retreat to your guest room or suite. Upgrade to an Outer Building Park View Suite for a direct view of Cinderella Castle, or choose a club-level room for extras like evening turndown service and access to a lounge with complimentary refreshments.

Henderson Park Inn: Destin

You may not immediately think of Destin when planning a couples vacation in Florida, but this quiet town on Florida’s Panhandle is perfect for twosomes. In addition to offering friendly locals and ample outdoor activities, such as fishing and sunset cruises, this laid-back town overlooking the Gulf of Mexico is where you’ll find Henderson Park Inn. At this adults-only, all-inclusive hotel, you and your sweetheart will have access to all kinds of on-site amenities. Room rates and the $25 daily resort fee cover everything from loaner bicycles to daily happy hour beverages to use of beach chairs and umbrellas. Plus, you and your partner can visit the hotel’s sister property — The Henderson, A Salamander Resort — to lounge by the Upper Deck Pool or attend a complimentary morning yoga class.

When hunger starts to set in, make your way to Henderson Park Inn’s Beach Walk Cafe to savor delectable seafood and meat dishes. (Keep in mind, though, that the all-inclusive plan does not cover dinner here.) If you’re planning on proposing or celebrating a special occasion like an anniversary, consider booking the restaurant’s “Toes In The Sand” private dining experience. With this package, you and your partner will enjoy an intimate dinner on the beach at sunset. Once you’ve finished your meal, retire to one of the hotel’s 37 accommodations. The Honeymoon Suite — the hotel’s most private option — offers romantic details like a fireplace and a king-sized bed, while the Coastline Suite provides incredible views of Henderson Beach State Park and the Gulf of Mexico from a spacious furnished balcony.

Amelia Island

[IMAGE]

Florida is home to a number of islands, but few are as endearing as Amelia Island. Located less than 34 miles northeast of Jacksonville, this northeastern Florida island draws twosomes in search of desolate beaches, lush vegetation and leisurely activities. Duos will instantly feel worlds away from reality as they walk beneath the Spanish moss-covered trees that help transform this island into a relaxing oasis. What’s more, the destination’s 13 miles of beaches, which feature soft Appalachian quartz sand, add to its postcard-worthy allure.

Couples can familiarize themselves with the island by renting bikes from a reputable outfitter like SuperCorsa Cycles to use on its miles of winding coastal paths. Trails for everyone from beginners to advanced cyclists travel to numerous locations across the island, though the 6-mile-long route through Fort Clinch State Park is particularly popular. When lovebirds need a break from biking through the park, they can explore Civil War-era Fort Clinch or look for seashells and shark teeth at its beach. Twosomes can also opt to spend a few hours hitting the links at one of Amelia Island’s five world-renowned golf courses or head to Peters Point Beach Front Park to watch the sun set while riding horses.

For those who’d rather pamper themselves during their vacation, Amelia Island offers a variety of luxurious amenities, too, many of which can be found at the island’s top hotels. Bed down at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island for access to a spa with sea-inspired treatments, multiple pools with private cabanas (fees apply), an oceanfront tennis court, a AAA Five Diamond-awarded restaurant and accommodations featuring romantic touches like terraces with fire tables and plush bathrobes. Or, stay at Omni Amelia Island Resort, a 1,350-acre property that boasts an adults-only infinity pool, a spa, a steakhouse and 402 guest rooms with ocean-facing balconies or patios.

Sarasota

Couples who appreciate everything from art to food to nature will love vacationing in this Gulf Coast city. Situated about halfway between Tampa and Fort Myers, Sarasota is chock full of noteworthy sights. Because of its history as the former winter home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, couples can check out a variety of Ringling-affiliated attractions on The Ringling campus. Feel like kids again while perusing the entertaining exhibits at the Circus Museum, or admire the incredible art collection on display at The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Lovebirds with an interest in the Roaring ’20s won’t want to miss touring extravagant Ca’ d’Zan, a Venetian Gothic-style abode once occupied by circus-owner John Ringling and his wife Mable.

Beyond The Ringling campus, couples will find plenty to see and do. Foodies should stick to the city center to sample Sarasota’s best dishes during a walking food tour. Or, they can dine at traveler-approved eateries known for their charming ambiances, such as steak- and seafood-focused Michael’s on East and Indigenous, which features seasonal, sustainable ingredients on its menu. Meanwhile, beach lovers will want to head to Lido Beach or Siesta Key (two of Sarasota County’s best shorelines) to swim, picnic or enjoy an electric bike ride at sunset. No trip would be complete without venturing 20 miles southeast of downtown Sarasota to Myakka River State Park, an area of untouched wetlands, hammocks, prairies and pinelands where visitors can go hiking, canoeing, birding and more.

Sarasota’s lodging options are just as diverse as its activities and attractions. At the centrally located Art Ovation Hotel, Autograph Collection, twosomes can take a curator-led Art + Wine Tour of the property’s art collection or serenade each other with the in-room ukuleles when they’re not mesmerized by the panoramic city views at the rooftop pool and bar. Another romantic option is The Resort at Longboat Key Club. Located west of downtown Sarasota on Longboat Key, this 410-acre resort offers an array of dreamy amenities, including a spa, a harborside Italian restaurant and rooms and suites with white shiplap walls and pops of blue throughout. See the Best Hotels in Sarasota for more accommodation options.

The Breakers: Palm Beach

The moment you and your sweetheart drive up to The Breakers, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to Rome during the Renaissance. That’s because this colossal South Florida property, which has been a fixture in Palm Beach since 1896, features an extravagant appearance that pays homage to the Eternal City’s Villa Medici. After driving down the palm tree-lined driveway past manicured lawns and an old-world fountain, step into the grandiose lobby, a 200-foot-long space with beautiful chandeliers hanging from painted ceilings. Then, unwind in your elegant guest room or suite, where you’ll find dark wood furniture and coastal decor in blue, yellow and white hues. Though standard accommodations come outfitted with luxe essentials like minibars, plush bathrobes and flat-screen TVs with movie channels — everything you need for a romantic date night in — you may want to upgrade to a Flagler Club room or suite to make your stay extra memorable. These accommodations, which sit on two restricted floors of the resort, come with exclusive perks like chauffeured Tesla car service, a cocktail hour with premium drinks and access to a private lounge and rooftop terrace.

Outside your room or suite, you’ll find numerous amenities made for twosomes. Head to the resort’s private beach to enjoy activities like snorkeling and paddleboarding (rental fees apply for all water sports equipment), lounge by the adults-only infinity pool, tee off on the state’s oldest golf course or treat yourselves to a personalized couples massage at the spa. When you’re ready to eat, sit for a meal at the property’s steakhouse or seafood restaurant, both of which earn rave reviews from past patrons. Or, travel a few blocks northwest to Echo, a Pan-Asian eatery serving sake, sushi and more in a lantern-decorated garden and a red-and-black lounge. For additional dining options, check out Clematis Street, a restaurant-, bar- and shop-lined thoroughfare located 2 miles west of the property in downtown West Palm Beach.

JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort: Marco Island

Though JW Marriott may not immediately come to mind when looking for a romantic place to hang your hat in southwest Florida, the brand’s Marco Island outpost is perfect for couples, according to past guests. At the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, you and your significant other will instantly feel at ease while lounging on the resort’s 3-mile-long private beach or challenging each other to a game of tennis on the outdoor courts. The resort also houses a 24,000-square-foot spa, where you can cool off in the adults-only pool, unwind in the steam room or soothe aching muscles during a couples massage. Should you crave a cocktail or bite to eat, head to Quinn’s on the Beach. This on-site eatery serves Caribbean-inspired drinks and dishes within steps of the shore. Arrive around 6 p.m. to witness both a gorgeous sunset and fire dancers putting on an incredible performance.

When you and your partner are ready to sleep, retire to you guest room or suite. Most accommodations here offer balconies that face the Gulf of Mexico, but if you don’t mind splurging for newer digs and additional privacy, previous visitors suggest booking a Sirene room or suite. Located on a private floor that only permits guests ages 21 and older, these accommodations include extras like Champagne at check-in, daily breakfast for two and concierge services in their nightly rates. Keep in mind that no matter which space you choose, you’ll be charged a $35 daily resort fee.

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach: Sunny Isles Beach

[IMAGE]

Feel worlds away from busy Miami Beach without sacrificing distance from its top attractions by staying at the serene Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean from its perch in Sunny Isles Beach, a town situated 12 miles north of South Beach, this award-winning property offers all kinds of relaxation-focused amenities. Arrange a treatment in the ESPA-affiliated spa’s Royal Spa Suite, which features a two-person steam shower and a private wraparound balcony. Then, reserve a cabana for additional privacy and pampering while enjoying the adults-only pool, or sink your toes in the sand at the 400-foot-long beach. To satiate your appetite, surprise your beau with a picnic or private dinner on the beach. A highly regarded Italian restaurant with charming terraces and an excellent selection of wines is also located on-site.

Although the property welcomes children, previous guests said the resort’s smaller size — only 54 rooms and 44 suites are available here — add to its tranquil atmosphere. Standard rooms are spacious at 600 square feet and feature everything from Jacuzzi tubs to minibars to private balconies. Meanwhile, suites offer even more square footage and designer details like chandeliers with metal shades made by Ralph Lauren Baxter, Frette duvet covers, Sub-Zero kitchen appliances and limited edition cabinets from Italy. Enhance your stay by booking the resort’s Ultimate Spa Package for Two, which covers an oceanfront room or suite, four spa treatments, a welcome amenity and a spa lunch for you and your partner, among other perks.

Naples

A romantic getaway to Naples is all about spending time outside without sacrificing the finer things in life. In this luxe seaside town on Florida’s Gulf Coast, you’ll discover uncrowded beaches, world-renowned golf courses and an abundance of high-end shops and restaurants. Take your sweetheart to the Naples Pier to gaze at the clear water as you walk hand in hand. Or, trade the Gulf of Mexico for the Everglades by venturing approximately 30 miles northwest of town to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, where you can admire verdant vegetation and look for alligators, otters and more while strolling along the boardwalk trail. If you’d rather stick to the coast, you’ll have your pick of beautiful beaches, including Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park and Clam Pass Park. Dial up the romance by signing up for a catamaran tour at sunset.

Balance your time in nature with some retail therapy. Downtown’s Fifth Avenue South area is where you’ll find a variety of locally owned art galleries, clothing boutiques and specialty shops. And at The Village Shops On Venetian Bay, you can purchase designer duds when you’re not toasting to your love at an upscale restaurant. Recent visitors were particularly impressed with the shopping center’s Fish Restaurant and Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar, two seafood-focused eateries with stunning water views.

Because Naples offers a ritzier vibe than most beach destinations in Florida, you can expect to pay a pretty penny for accommodations here. Those who love to golf should reserve a room or suite at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, which features two Greg Norman-designed courses at its famous Tiburón Golf Club, plus an outdoor pool and grill that overlook the links. For lodging closer to the water and Naples’ shops, choose the centrally located Inn on Fifth. Situated a few blocks east of the beach on Fifth Avenue South, this property offers accommodations with Juliet balconies or terraces, a spa, a rooftop pool and outposts of two chic steak and seafood establishments: Ocean Prime and Truluck’s. Check out the Best Hotels in Naples for more lodging options.

Boca Beach Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort: Boca Raton

Couples who want to spoil themselves while on vacation should book a room or suite at The Boca Beach Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. Nestled on a private peninsula in Boca Raton just north of South Inlet Park, this luxurious member of the Hilton family aims to please with its plethora of perks. Inside the modern accommodations, which feature gray, white, yellow and pale blue color schemes, twosomes will find minibars, floor-to-ceiling windows that open and marble bathrooms with rainfall showers, dual illuminated vanities and deep soaking tubs, among other amenities. Select upgraded rooms and suites also come outfitted with lanais, sun decks or terraces that offer phenomenal ocean views. Room rates do not include the property’s $40 daily resort fee, but keep in mind that this charge covers services and conveniences like fitness classes and use of beach chairs.

Duos interested in getting some vitamin D will want to spend the bulk of their time swimming and sunbathing at the resort’s private beach or three oceanfront pools. For those who need a break from the water, there are two championship golf courses and 18 tennis courts available at the resort’s sister property, the Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, which guests can reach using the complimentary shuttle. And when lovebirds are craving a drink, they can clink glasses at the lobby’s contemporary Ocean Bar. Visitors will also find a number of romantic restaurants within a few miles of the property, including TwentyTwenty Grille and La Nouvelle Maison.

Vero Beach

Choose charming Vero Beach for a romantic trip away if you and your partner appreciate art and love spending time outside. Situated on Florida’s east coast about 80 miles northwest of West Palm Beach, this idyllic town offers ample ways to pass the time. Check out the 880-plus pieces on display at the Vero Beach Museum of Art or McKee Botanical Garden‘s impressive collection of sculptures, which sit alongside beautiful plants native to the state.

When you and your beau crave some outdoor solitude, drive 63 miles west of town to Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, a natural oasis known for its diverse bird population and excellent stargazing opportunities. If you’d rather stay within town limits, grab a pair of paddleboards or kayaks from local outfitter Orchid Island Bikes & Kayaks and head to Round Island Riverside Park. In this quiet park by the Indian River, you can spend a few hours paddling past wild manatees when you’re not admiring them from the 400-foot-long boardwalk. Plus, you’ll find beach access across the street in Round Island Oceanside Park.

After a leisurely day of reconnecting and exploring town, split a bottle of wine and Florida-inspired bites like conch fritters and pan-seared scallops at The Tides. Or, watch the sun dip below the ocean’s surface while savoring fresh seafood, prime cuts of meat and more at the Ocean Grill. Both restaurants sit within walking distance of the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa and Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa, two beachfront hotels made for couples. The Kimpton property features tropical accommodations, some of which boast balconies or lanais with ocean views, as well as a spa and an outdoor pool surrounded by swaying palm trees and relaxing fountains. Meanwhile, Costa d’Este offers sunrise yoga classes, water sports equipment rentals and ocean-facing rooms and suites. Opt for the Oceanfront Luxury Suite for a king-sized bed, a two-person shower, a soaking tub and a spacious balcony with panoramic views of the ocean. For more accommodation options, see the Best Hotels in Vero Beach.

