Washington Capitals launch virtual voting hub ahead of general election

Capitals launch virtual voting hub ahead of general election originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals have launched a virtual voting hub ahead of the Nov. 3 general election next month and one day before the online voter registration deadline.

Residents from Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia can learn all about voting and census information, as well as all pertinent deadlines. Fans can not only learn about the voting process, but also register right from the site as well as take the 2020 census. Though the online voter registration deadline is Oct. 13, the deadline for completing the census isn’t until Oct. 31.

The Capitals join their fellow professional franchises based in Washington in promoting the need to vote in this year’s election. The Nationals announced their ballpark will be used as a voting center before the Washington Football Team followed suit, allowing local residents to come to FedExField to vote.

The Capitals site also includes information on ballot drop box locations in Maryland, Virginia and the District, as well as opportunities to volunteer.