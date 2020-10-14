This news indicates Washington should be getting Brandon Scherff back soon

This news indicates Washington should get Scherff back soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington After easily its worst showing…

After easily its worst showing of the 2020 season, the Washington Football Team offensive line has something to feel good about.

On Wednesday, guard Brandon Scherff will be back on the practice field in Ashburn. The three-time Pro Bowler sprained his MCL in Week 2’s loss to the Cardinals and has been on the temporary injured reserve list since.

By letting Scherff put on a helmet again, Washington is beginning a 21-day window where they can activate him or decide to leave him on IR for good. Considering that Scherff’s injury in Arizona was disappointing but, fortunately, not nearly as serious as it looked, his odds of playing again soon feel much better than him not.

Should Scherff return to the right side, Ron Rivera will have another guard decision on his hands.

On the left of Chase Roullier, second-year pro Wes Martin has been exposed a fair amount. It’s possible that Rivera will take the guy who’s been subbing in for Scherff, Wes Schweitzer, and plug him in for Martin. Both interior linemen showed flaws versus the Rams, but Schweitzer is more experienced and might have done enough to warrant more starts up front, potentially at the expense of Martin.

Scherff is suiting up on the franchise tag this season, so he’ll surely be anxious to see meaningful snaps again. While some have questioned his performance as of late, his addition, whenever it officially comes, will still fortify the entire unit.