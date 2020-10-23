The week in bankruptcies: 7 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the weeks that ended Oct, 16, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded eight business filings. Year to date through Oct. 16, the court recorded 94 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 28% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

ETS of Washington LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sept. 28, 2020, in the District of Columbia. The debtor listed an address of 1881 N. Nash St., #505, in Arlington, and is represented in court by attorney Kenneth L. Samuelson. ETS of Washington LLC listed assets up to $1,600,528 and debts…